Prior to Monday’s game against the Royals, Giants players wore warm-up t-shirts that alluded to the fantasy football feud that keeps on giving.

Many of San Francisco’s players donned a shirt that read “Fantasy football 101: Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating,” in support of teammate Joc Pederson, who was slapped last month by Reds outfielder Tommy Pham over a supposed fantasy football dispute.

Both players gave their sides of the story at the time, with Pederson explaining that he believed the altercation stemmed from a move he made involving the injured reserve of a fantasy football league that both players were involved in.

Pham supposedly took exception to that move, saying that Pederson broke a previously agreed upon rule and that Pederson had also “disrespected” Pham’s former team, the Padres. He confronted the Giants slugger before a game last month and slapped him.

Pham was suspended three games for his actions.

On Tuesday, Pham weighed in on the Giants’ shirts after ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted about them. The Reds outfielder claimed that he could release the league’s IR rules to the public and that he has old text messages of him vowing to slap Pederson over the violation.

Pham had previously said that he was ready to put the incident in the past after serving his suspension.

“That’s something you really just put behind you,” Pham told the Cincinnati Enquirer two weeks ago. “Everyone in that group chat, everybody knows. I’ve had some of those guys reach out to me. They already know what’s up.”

Pederson said that the team has since disposed of the shirts, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser.

