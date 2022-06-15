Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Giants Warm Up in Shirts Poking Fun at the Pederson-Pham Fantasy Feud

Prior to Monday’s game against the Royals, Giants players wore warm-up t-shirts that alluded to the fantasy football feud that keeps on giving.

Many of San Francisco’s players donned a shirt that read “Fantasy football 101: Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating,” in support of teammate Joc Pederson, who was slapped last month by Reds outfielder Tommy Pham over a supposed fantasy football dispute.

Both players gave their sides of the story at the time, with Pederson explaining that he believed the altercation stemmed from a move he made involving the injured reserve of a fantasy football league that both players were involved in.

Watch the MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Pham supposedly took exception to that move, saying that Pederson broke a previously agreed upon rule and that Pederson had also “disrespected” Pham’s former team, the Padres. He confronted the Giants slugger before a game last month and slapped him. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Pham was suspended three games for his actions.

On Tuesday, Pham weighed in on the Giants’ shirts after ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted about them. The Reds outfielder claimed that he could release the league’s IR rules to the public and that he has old text messages of him vowing to slap Pederson over the violation.

Pham had previously said that he was ready to put the incident in the past after serving his suspension.

“That’s something you really just put behind you,” Pham told the Cincinnati Enquirer two weeks ago. “Everyone in that group chat, everybody knows. I’ve had some of those guys reach out to me. They already know what’s up.”

Pederson said that the team has since disposed of the shirts, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

YOU MAY LIKE

Naasir Cunnigham
Play
College Basketball

Most Popular 2024 Hoops Recruits During Unlimited Contact Period Launch

We zeroed-in on 10 players who likely got the most attention from top college as the NCAA's unlimited contact period commenced on June 15.

By Jason Jordan
Lightning players celebrate with Andrei Vasilevskiy
Play
NHL

SI:AM | It’s Upstart vs. Dynasty in the Stanley Cup Final

Can the Lightning make it three Stanley Cups in a row?

By Dan Gartland
Feb 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks on during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Play
Betting

Lightning-Avalanche Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Betting Preview

Best bets and analysis for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final as the Avalanche welcome the two-time defending champion Lightning.

By Frankie Taddeo
USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre
Soccer

USMNT World Cup Roster Projection 2.0: Whose Stock Has Risen?

With one camp left before the U.S.’s World Cup squad is chosen, here’s our best assessment of what the player pool looks like.

By Avi Creditor
Serena Williams at Wimbledon.
Tennis

What Chance Does Serena Williams Have at Wimbledon?

In our latest mailbag, we look at some of the lingering storylines from Paris and the ATP’s recent plan to strengthen its biggest events.

By Jon Wertheim
derrick-henry
Play
Fantasy

Derrick Henry a Surprise No. 1 in Latest SI Fantasy Mock Draft

Cooper Kupp is the first of five wideouts to go in first round.

By Michael Fabiano
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) looks on during a game against the Suns.
NBA

Jaxson Hayes Sentenced for Physical Altercation With Police

The New Orleans center was arrested last July and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

By Associated Press
Home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson, second from left, is hit in the face with a broken bat after Angels’ Mike Trout, second from right, hits a single.
MLB

Ump Exits Game After Being Struck in Face with Trout’s Broken Bat

Home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson was forced to leave the field with the game nearly over.

By Zach Koons