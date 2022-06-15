Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Shaq Bought Dinner for Entire NYC Restaurant While on Date, per Report

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s reputation in restaurants may rival his reputation on the basketball court at this point. Known for his generosity and huge tips, the big man with the big heart reportedly struck again. 

While at dinner in New York City at the Jue Lan Club around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, O’Neal paid for everyone in the restaurant’s meals, which totaled over $25,000, per Page Six. He was with an unnamed woman who he referred to as “my date” and even left a very large tip for the restaurant’s staff that was described as “the biggest tip they’ve ever received.”

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The woman he was with “did all the ordering,” per the report. She ordered Beijing chicken, shrimp tempura and the restaurant’s signature chicken satay. He also didn’t want the other patrons to know he was going to be paying for their meals.

He instructed staff to not let anyone from the other 40 tables in attendance know that dinner was on him. 

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

AP22165718693719
Betting

Avalanche-Lightning Stanley Cup Final Begins Tonight

By Kyle Wood
Baker Mayfield on the Browns and Sam Darnold on the Panthers.
Play
NFL

Will the Panthers Trade for Baker Mayfield?

Plus, should Carolina regret passing on Justin Fields? And answering more mail on Sean Payton’s trade value, when we’ll see an 18-game season and more.

By Albert Breer
San Francisco Giants players Brandon Crawford, Joc Pederson, Luis Gonzalez and Mike Yastrzemski celebrate after defeating the Royals.
Extra Mustard

Giants Warm Up in Shirts Poking Fun at the Pederson-Pham Feud

The team offered some free fantasy football advice to those that agreed with Pham.

By Zach Koons
Naasir Cunnigham
Play
College Basketball

Most Popular 2024 Hoops Recruits During Unlimited Contact Period Launch

We zeroed-in on 10 players who likely got the most attention from top college as the NCAA's unlimited contact period commenced on June 15.

By Jason Jordan
Lightning players celebrate with Andrei Vasilevskiy
Play
NHL

SI:AM | It’s Upstart vs. Dynasty in the Stanley Cup Final

Can the Lightning make it three Stanley Cups in a row?

By Dan Gartland
Feb 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks on during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
Play
Betting

Lightning-Avalanche Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Betting Preview

Best bets and analysis for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final as the Avalanche welcome the two-time defending champion Lightning.

By Frankie Taddeo
USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre
Soccer

USMNT World Cup Roster Projection 2.0: Whose Stock Has Risen?

With one camp left before the U.S.’s World Cup squad is chosen, here’s our best assessment of what the player pool looks like.

By Avi Creditor
Serena Williams at Wimbledon.
Tennis

What Chance Does Serena Williams Have at Wimbledon?

In our latest mailbag, we look at some of the lingering storylines from Paris and the ATP’s recent plan to strengthen its biggest events.

By Jon Wertheim