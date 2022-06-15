NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s reputation in restaurants may rival his reputation on the basketball court at this point. Known for his generosity and huge tips, the big man with the big heart reportedly struck again.

While at dinner in New York City at the Jue Lan Club around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, O’Neal paid for everyone in the restaurant’s meals, which totaled over $25,000, per Page Six. He was with an unnamed woman who he referred to as “my date” and even left a very large tip for the restaurant’s staff that was described as “the biggest tip they’ve ever received.”

The woman he was with “did all the ordering,” per the report. She ordered Beijing chicken, shrimp tempura and the restaurant’s signature chicken satay. He also didn’t want the other patrons to know he was going to be paying for their meals.

He instructed staff to not let anyone from the other 40 tables in attendance know that dinner was on him.

