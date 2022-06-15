The United States men’s national team scraped out a draw against El Salvador in a Concacaf Nations League group-stage match on Tuesday night in San Salvador.

However, rather than focus too heavily on the result, faithful followers of the USMNT were far more fascinated by the disastrous field conditions that the two teams had to deal with at Estadio Cuscatlán.

Rainy conditions in San Salvador in the days leading up to the USMNT’s third-to-last match before the World Cup left the pitch an absolute mess. Patches of mud were seemingly everywhere on the field and players slipped and slid all night long in what turned into a slugfest of a match.

Jordan Morris prevented the American side from losing their first game to El Salvador since 1992 when he headed home Luca de la Torre’s cross in the 91st minute to tie the game 1–1. At the time, both sides were caked in mud and playing with 10 players, but the late goal showed tremendous resilience from the USMNT.

“The group grows with moments like this,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said after the game. “After the game, Jordan Morris walks into the locker room and everyone starts cheering. Everyone’s uniform is a dark brown color. The shoes are a mess. The staff is all dirty. This is what builds teams.”

Although the draw was perhaps the best result the USMNT could have hoped for, many watching the match couldn’t believe the game was taking place under such conditions. Numerous media members took to Twitter before, during and after the game to give their thoughts on the quagmire that was the field on Tuesday.

