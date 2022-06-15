Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Soccer Twitter Reacts to Field Conditions From Tuesday’s USMNT Game

The United States men’s national team scraped out a draw against El Salvador in a Concacaf Nations League group-stage match on Tuesday night in San Salvador. 

However, rather than focus too heavily on the result, faithful followers of the USMNT were far more fascinated by the disastrous field conditions that the two teams had to deal with at Estadio Cuscatlán.

Rainy conditions in San Salvador in the days leading up to the USMNT’s third-to-last match before the World Cup left the pitch an absolute mess. Patches of mud were seemingly everywhere on the field and players slipped and slid all night long in what turned into a slugfest of a match.

Jordan Morris prevented the American side from losing their first game to El Salvador since 1992 when he headed home Luca de la Torre’s cross in the 91st minute to tie the game 1–1. At the time, both sides were caked in mud and playing with 10 players, but the late goal showed tremendous resilience from the USMNT.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“The group grows with moments like this,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said after the game. “After the game, Jordan Morris walks into the locker room and everyone starts cheering. Everyone’s uniform is a dark brown color. The shoes are a mess. The staff is all dirty. This is what builds teams.”

Watch soccer online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Although the draw was perhaps the best result the USMNT could have hoped for, many watching the match couldn’t believe the game was taking place under such conditions. Numerous media members took to Twitter before, during and after the game to give their thoughts on the quagmire that was the field on Tuesday.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Minkah Fitzpatrick
NFL

Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Signs Record-Breaking Deal

The deal is reportedly for four years and will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

By Joseph Salvador
Six basketballs sit on the floor before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA

Report: Suns Employee Leaves Team Citing Toxic, Misogynistic Culture

The female employee claims the organization “does not place the same value on developing women in its workforce.”

By Wilton Jackson
fox-sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox Sports Has Only Itself to Blame for Amy Schneider First Pitch Controversy

Fox Sports' sloppy production on Kurt Busch first pitch leads to speculation, backlash

By Jimmy Traina
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes questions from reporters.
NFL

Joe Burrow Says He’s ‘Not Worried’ About Second Contract

He’ll be eligible for a contract extension after the 2022 season.

By Joseph Salvador
Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. high-fives third base coach Ron Washington following the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Washington. The Braves won 10-4.
MLB

The Four Key Factors Behind the Resurgent Braves

They’ve jumped back into the playoff picture with the longest undefeated march of the year. Here’s how they’ve done it.

By Will Laws
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the annual spring game.
Play
College Football

Notre Dame’s Freeman Clarifies Comments About OSU Academics

The Irish coach had previously made a remark that seemed to put down his alma mater’s academic requirements.

By Zach Koons
Jabari Smith
NBA

NBA Draft 2022: Final Top 100 Prospect Rankings

With the NBA draft a week away, here's the latest analysis on the best players in the class.

By Jeremy Woo
Shaquille O’Neal looks on before Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics at Chase Center.
Extra Mustard

Report: Shaq Paid for Entire NYC Restaurant’s Dinner

He also reportedly left the staff “the biggest tip they’ve ever received.”

By Joseph Salvador