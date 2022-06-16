JJ Watt’s Ruthless Response to DraftKings Tweet Goes Viral

JJ Watt has made a living by hounding opposing quarterbacks. Turns out, his no-nonsense approach applies to Twitter beefs, too.

Watt traded barbs with the Twitter account for DraftKings, one of the popular sports betting sites, on Wednesday. The feud began when Watt posted a picture of him throwing a ball at practice, which DraftKings quote-tweeted with the caption “Intercepted.” The Cardinals defensive lineman responded with a screenshot of the company’s sinking stock price and a a kicker of a reply:

“You might want to think about intercepting some profits sometime soon,” Watt wrote.

DraftKings’ stock price peaked at over $63 per share last September, but has been on a steady decline ever since. At market close on Wednesday, the price was $12.23.

Watt, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, was limited to just seven games last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He recorded 52 tackles with five sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2020, his last healthy season in which he appeared in 16 games.

As he works his way back into playing shape, it’s good to see Watt’s online trolling game is already in midseason form.

