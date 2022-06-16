Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Joe Burrow, Winnie the Pooh and Horns Down on Today's SI Feed
Joe Burrow, Winnie the Pooh and Horns Down on Today's SI Feed

JJ Watt’s Ruthless Response to DraftKings Tweet Goes Viral

JJ Watt has made a living by hounding opposing quarterbacks. Turns out, his no-nonsense approach applies to Twitter beefs, too.

Watt traded barbs with the Twitter account for DraftKings, one of the popular sports betting sites, on Wednesday. The feud began when Watt posted a picture of him throwing a ball at practice, which DraftKings quote-tweeted with the caption “Intercepted.” The Cardinals defensive lineman responded with a screenshot of the company’s sinking stock price and a a kicker of a reply:

“You might want to think about intercepting some profits sometime soon,” Watt wrote.

DraftKings’ stock price peaked at over $63 per share last September, but has been on a steady decline ever since. At market close on Wednesday, the price was $12.23.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watt, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, was limited to just seven games last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. He recorded 52 tackles with five sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2020, his last healthy season in which he appeared in 16 games.

As he works his way back into playing shape, it’s good to see Watt’s online trolling game is already in midseason form.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner sits during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month, the case against her remains shrouded in mystery, with little clarity from the Russian prosecutors. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Agent Speaks Out on Russia’s Detention Ruling

The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17, and the Russian government announced that her detention will be extended to at least July 2.

By Madison Williams
Jason McElwain and Paul Sulftia prepare to run the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.
More Sports

2006 ESPY Winner Jason McElwain Hospitalized After Bike Accident

He is headed for a “lengthy recovery” after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

By Daniel Chavkin
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
NFL

Report: Baker Mayfield for Sam Darnold Trade ‘Very Unlikely’

The Browns quarterback still awaits the decision on his 2022 future.

By Madison Williams
christian wood
NBA

Report: Rockets, Mavericks Finalizing Christian Wood Trade

Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game for Houston last season.

By Nick Selbe
Browns fans stand in front of a Dawg Pound sign at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Chris Russo Names Cleveland as Best Sports Market in America

“First Take” produced another viral moment on Wednesday.

By Daniel Chavkin
draymond kerr
Play
NBA

Steve Kerr Downplays Draymond Green’s NBA Finals Struggles

The forward hasn’t been putting up big offensive numbers so far this series, but his coach remains confident in him.

By Nick Selbe
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
NFL

Report: Goodell Accepts Invitation to Testify at House Hearing

The NFL commissioner will speak at the June 22 hearing regarding the investigation into the Commanders’ workplace culture.

By Madison Williams
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) dribbles against Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Skylar Diggins-Smith Calls Out WNBA Over Travel Standards

The five-time WNBA All-Star said the league does not seem to value the players’ quality of life.

By Wilton Jackson