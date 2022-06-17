Skip to main content
Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Does Halfhearted Wave at Yankees Game

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson showed up to Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night to cheer on the Bronx Bombers vs. the Rays.

At one point, the crowd began the wave, and Wilson didn’t seem too enthused to join in. The woman sitting next to him had to lift his hand up as the wave passed through the crowd around him. 

Wilson was joined by some of his fellow Jets teammates on Wednesday night, including Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, Conor McDermott, Mike White and Dan Feeney. The group was able to participate in the first pitch before the game.

The Jets are in the middle of their mandatory minicamp, which ran from June 14–16. Wilson is entering his second season in the league after finishing last year with 213 completions on 383 attempts for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

