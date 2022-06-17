Video of Deuce Tatum Watching Dad in NBA Finals Is Going Viral

Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce, stole the show early on in Game 6 of the NBA finals between the Celtics and Warriors on Thursday night.

The four-year-old sat courtside as he watched his father attempt to keep the Celtics alive in the NBA finals as the team trails Golden State 3–2 heading into Thursday.

The Celtics started off strong, leading the Warriors 14–2 in the first four minutes. Right before a commercial break, the camera panned to Deuce in the front row getting excited for his superstar dad.

But, as the Warriors surged in the second quarter to take a commanding lead, Deuce became less enthused about the game. Golden State led 54–39 at the half.

Deuce has grabbed attention during this year’s Celtics playoff run, as he often appears with his dad before games or after the games celebrating with the team in the locker room.

If the Celtics can pull off a win on Thursday night, then expect to see plenty more Deuce content on Sunday night for Game 7.

