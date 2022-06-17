Skip to main content
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship
Warriors Locker Room Chant After Winning NBA Finals Goes Viral

After winning their fourth NBA title in the last eight years, the Warriors poked fun at Celtics fans in the locker room during their celebration.

Throughout the majority of the NBA finals, Golden State forward Draymond Green has been the center of on and off the court drama. Needless to say, Boston fans were not too fond of Green.

Throughout the series, the crowds at TD Garden chanted obscenities directly at Green.

The Warriors had a stab at the fun on Thursday night, too, as they drenched each other in champagne and celebrated the NBA title in the locker rooms at TD Garden.

“F--- you, Draymond!” the team chanted in a video captured by forward Moses Moody.

Warriors center Kevon Looney and forward Otto Porter Jr. revealed the team’s chant in their joint post-game interview.

“Basically we was saying ‘F--- you, Draymond,’” Porter Jr. said. “It was fun, though. It was just a fun moment for us.”

“Draymond be yelling at us all year too,” Looney added before the two players began laughing.

Similar chants were shouted by Celtics fans throughout the finals, causing Green’s wife Hazel Renee to call out Boston fans for the obscenity. 

In the end, it worked out for Green and the Warriors as they won 103–90 in Game 6 on Thursday night.

