Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Garrett Wilson Blindsided by What an NFL ‘Rookie Dinner’ Will Cost Him

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to play a key role in the offense for New York in 2022. The 10th pick out of Ohio State, who flashed big play ability en route to becoming one of the nation’s top receivers a year ago, joins a young Jets offense, as he looks to emerge as a difference-maker.

But as a rookie, there are certain obligations on and off the field that players often have to fulfill.

One of the rites of passage is the “rookie dinner” in which a rookie takes an entire position group out for a fancy dinner and picks up the tab for his veteran teammates.

Unfortunately for Wilson, he didn’t understand the full concept of the rookie dinner until he joined The Pivot Podcast featuring NFL veterans Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

“I’ve got to take all the receivers to a dinner. That’s going to be cool, I’m excited for that,” Wilson added.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“It’s not going to be cool,” Clark retorted.

An exasperated Wilson tried to say that he wouldn’t pay for a bill as high as the $75,000 mark that often gets racked up during these dinners, much to the chagrin of his veteran counterparts. 

“He thinks it’s his decision,” Crowder added with the entire group laughing.

It’s going to be an expensive night for Wilson and his reported $12 million signing bonus.

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets former linebacker Bart Scott
Extra Mustard

Bart Scott: Facing Peyton Manning Was Worse Than Tom Brady

The ESPN Radio host faced both quarterbacks in his NFL career, including in the playoffs.

By Madison Williams
Lorenzo Cain runs the bases for the Milwaukee Brewers.
MLB

Brewers DFA Lorenzo Cain As He Reaches 10 Years of MLB Service

The veteran outfielder was in the final year of his deal with Milwaukee.

By Daniel Chavkin
Pierre Gasly, Canadian Grand Prix
Formula1

Tost: Pierre Gasly Will Remain With AlphaTauri in 2023 F1 Season

The team boss added, “He has a valid contract. There’s nothing more to say.”

By Madeline Coleman
American swimmer Katie Ledecky smiles after winning the women’s 400m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Olympics

Ledecky Wins Gold in Women’s 400 Free at World Championships

The result gave the 25-year-old her 16th gold medal at a World Championship meet.

By Associated Press
Charles Leclerc (MCO), Scuderia Ferrari, Canadian GP
Formula1

Leclerc to Start From Back of the Grid in F1’s Canadian GP

Ferrari fitted new engine components after a power unit issue at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that led to his second DNF in three races.

By Madeline Coleman
Pete Nance claps his hands in excitement for Northwestern basketball.
College Basketball

UNC MBB Lands Northwestern Transfer Pete Nance

The graduate transfer will likely take Brady Manek’s spot in the rotation.

By Daniel Chavkin
Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) waves to the crowd after being removed from his last career home game.
Extra Mustard

Nats’ Zimmerman to Buy Beers for Fans Ahead of Jersey Retirement

The 37-year-old’s No. 11 jersey will be the first number retired by the team since the franchise moved to the nation’s capital.

By Zach Koons
Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open.
Extra Mustard

Justin Thomas Reacts to U.S. Open Announcer’s Bad Mistake

The announcer said that the golfer’s last name was “Thompson” instead of “Thomas.”

By Madison Williams