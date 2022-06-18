Garrett Wilson Blindsided by What an NFL ‘Rookie Dinner’ Will Cost Him

Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to play a key role in the offense for New York in 2022. The 10th pick out of Ohio State, who flashed big play ability en route to becoming one of the nation’s top receivers a year ago, joins a young Jets offense, as he looks to emerge as a difference-maker.

But as a rookie, there are certain obligations on and off the field that players often have to fulfill.

One of the rites of passage is the “rookie dinner” in which a rookie takes an entire position group out for a fancy dinner and picks up the tab for his veteran teammates.

Unfortunately for Wilson, he didn’t understand the full concept of the rookie dinner until he joined The Pivot Podcast featuring NFL veterans Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

“I’ve got to take all the receivers to a dinner. That’s going to be cool, I’m excited for that,” Wilson added.

“It’s not going to be cool,” Clark retorted.

An exasperated Wilson tried to say that he wouldn’t pay for a bill as high as the $75,000 mark that often gets racked up during these dinners, much to the chagrin of his veteran counterparts.

“He thinks it’s his decision,” Crowder added with the entire group laughing.

It’s going to be an expensive night for Wilson and his reported $12 million signing bonus.

More Extra Mustard: