With some time off before training camp begins, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made an appearance in Omaha for the College World Series to support Oklahoma’s baseball team.

“I told the coaches if we win at Virginia Tech I’ve got to come,” he told the ESPN broadcast. “As soon as I saw the score [vs. Virginia Tech] get out of hand, we booked the flight and got it done.”

In fact, Murray said the Sooners asked him to speak to the team before their game vs. Texas A&M, and he was happy to do so.

“It was pretty aggressive,” Murray said. “I just let them know to seize the moment. This is a huge opportunity, there’s tons of kids here watching wishing they were in their shoes. Understand the opportunity, and just let it all hang. Don’t feel the pressure, don’t play nervous, just go out there and do your thing.”

Before winning the Heisman for Oklahoma football, Murray played baseball for the Sooners in 2017 and ’18. His second season, where he had a .954 OPS in 226 plate appearances, propelled him to become pick No. 9 overall by the Athletics in the 2018 MLB draft as an outfielder.

Murray is also no stranger to the Aggies—he originally played football for Texas A&M in 2015. He was a backup quarterback for the Aggies but left the program before he could play for their baseball team.

The Sooners won 13–8 on Friday to open their College World Series, so Murray must’ve said something right.

