Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Kyler Murray Gave Oklahoma Baseball Pep Talk Ahead of CWS Game vs. Texas A&M

With some time off before training camp begins, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made an appearance in Omaha for the College World Series to support Oklahoma’s baseball team.

“I told the coaches if we win at Virginia Tech I’ve got to come,” he told the ESPN broadcast. “As soon as I saw the score [vs. Virginia Tech] get out of hand, we booked the flight and got it done.”

In fact, Murray said the Sooners asked him to speak to the team before their game vs. Texas A&M, and he was happy to do so.

“It was pretty aggressive,” Murray said. “I just let them know to seize the moment. This is a huge opportunity, there’s tons of kids here watching wishing they were in their shoes. Understand the opportunity, and just let it all hang. Don’t feel the pressure, don’t play nervous, just go out there and do your thing.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Before winning the Heisman for Oklahoma football, Murray played baseball for the Sooners in 2017 and ’18. His second season, where he had a .954 OPS in 226 plate appearances, propelled him to become pick No. 9 overall by the Athletics in the 2018 MLB draft as an outfielder.

Murray is also no stranger to the Aggies—he originally played football for Texas A&M in 2015. He was a backup quarterback for the Aggies but left the program before he could play for their baseball team.

The Sooners won 13–8 on Friday to open their College World Series, so Murray must’ve said something right.

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

F1 logo
Extra Mustard

Groundhog Narrowly Escapes F1 Cars During Canadian GP Practice

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which is hosting the Canadian Grand Prix for the first time since 2019, still has a groundhog problem around the track.

By Mike McDaniel
Charles Leclerc
Formula1

Charles Leclerc Dealt 10-Place Grid Penalty for F1’s Canadian GP

Reliability setbacks continue to plague the Ferrari star.

By Madeline Coleman
Anthony Rendon runs out a hit for the Los Angeles Angels.
MLB

Angels’ Anthony Rendon to Undergo Season-Ending Wrist Surgery

For the second straight season, the third baseman will not be able to play out the full year.

By Daniel Chavkin
May 24, 2022; Washington D.C., United States; Flags fly at half staff at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington DC on May 24, 2022, following a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on May 24. At least 15 people were killed when a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022.
NFL

Rep. Maloney Introduces Bills Addressing Commanders Probe

The two bills aim to combat NDA abuse and create protections for “employees whose professional images are used for illegitimate purposes.”

By Madeline Coleman
Oct 23, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of game two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Verlander Says He Almost Signed With Blue Jays Before Astros Deal

The 39-year-old pitcher is having an excellent 2022 season in his return from Tommy John surgery.

By Mike McDaniel
Stephen Curry celebrates a shot during Game 6 vs. Boston.
Extra Mustard

Stephen Curry Says Aaron Donald Inspired His Ring Celebration

The Warriors star credited the Rams defensive tackle after his Super Bowl celebration.

By Daniel Chavkin
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Giants LB Justin Hilliard Draws Two-Game Suspension From NFL

The second-year pro explained the league’s decision in a statement on social media.

By Jelani Scott
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Trolls Celtics With Shirt Choice

The Warriors forward used a marker to add his own words on a Celtics shirt.

By Madison Williams