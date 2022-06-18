The Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years, and they still remain connected to the first championship team of this run. On Thursday night, three members of the former Warriors championship teams joined this year’s squad in celebration.

Andre Iguodala, who has been on all four of these Golden State champions, posted a picture of himself with Zaza Pachulia, Leandro Barbosa and Shaun Livingston in the locker room.

Livingston was the most prominent of the three former Warriors, having spent five seasons in Golden State from 2014 to ’19 with three rings. He was a key member throughout his time with the Warriors but especially in 2015, when he averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the playoffs.

Pachulia played two years for the Warriors from 2016 to ’18, winning titles in both those seasons. In the 2017 playoffs, he played over 15 minutes per game in the playoffs and averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Barbosa also spent two years with the time, but only one was on a championship team in 2015. In the 2015 and 2016 playoffs, he averaged 11 minutes per game while accumulating 5.3 points per game.

All three former players have roles within the organization after retiring from the sport.

