Draymond Green Appears Upset With Warriors‘ Championship Parade Plans

Few players have been as outspoken about the Warriors’ triumph over the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals as Draymond Green. The veteran forward has been taking victory lap after victory lap in the media, online and just about everywhere he has a platform. 

But one place where he won’t be able to bask in the limelight is at Golden State’s championship parade Monday.

According to Kylen Mills of KRON4 News, the Warriors’ parade in downtown San Francisco will not feature a rally before or after the parade. Additionally, players will not be giving any public speeches during the event.

Instead, players will give speeches in a private ceremony which will be broadcast locally. 

Although the general public will be disappointed about not hearing what the Warriors have to say after their fourth championship in eight years, nobody was as dismayed at the news as Green. Golden State’s vocal leader took to social media after hearing about the lack of speeches to express his disappointment about not getting the chance to speak to the crowd.

“Nobody speaking at the parade? Yeah I think I’m going to stay at the crib,” Green tweeted early Monday morning.

Speeches or not, the Warriors are scheduled to have their celebration on Monday afternoon in the Bay Area. Although Green may not be able to speak to the crowd, he’ll surely find a way to say what he wants to say during the parade, so long as he’s present. 

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

