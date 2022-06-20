Skip to main content
Jeff Fisher Finishes His First USFL Season With 2–8 Record

In the return of the USFL this spring, former NFL coach and current Michigan Panthers coach Jeff Fisher finished his inaugural season coaching his team to a 2–8 record.

After the Panthers defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers (1–8) over the weekend, Michigan earned the first pick in next year’s draft with its season-ending victory.

However, questions remain as to the financial viability of the USFL and whether or not it will even return for a second season in 2023. The XFL is planning its return for the first time since 2020, and currently has a partnership with ESPN. 

Even without the XFL, other professional leagues have historically struggled to earn enough revenue to stay viable.

Will the USFL suffer a similar fate to the past? Time will tell. 

