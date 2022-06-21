Skip to main content
Game 6 Klay Replaced by Parade Klay
Klay Thompson's Dad, Mychal, Trolls the Timberwolves on Twitter

Hours after Klay Thompson lost his hat to the Bay Area wind and tripped and stumbled into a fan during the Warriors’ championship parade, his father chimed in on the celebratory fun.

Mychal Thompson, a two-time NBA champion, trolled the Timberwolves on Twitter late Monday night regarding Minnesota’s decision-making process of drafting and retaining star players. According to Mychal, the Timberwolves deserve a championship ring for not selecting the Splash Brothers in their respective draft classes.

Curry was selected at No. 7 in the 2009 NBA draft. That year, Minnesota selected Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn at No. 5 and No. 6. In the 2011 draft, as Klay was taken at No. 11, the Timberwolves selected Arizona’s Derek Williams at No. 2.

But that’s not all Minnesota did wrong, according to Mychal. The Timberwolves trading Wiggins and two draft picks to Golden State in exchange for Jacob Evans, D’Angelo Russell and Omari Spellman in 2020 added fuel to Mychal’s point. Wiggins became an All-Star this season and played an integral part in the Warriors securing an NBA title with his Game 6 performance.

“…So yeah…Minesota shud get a ring too,” Mychal tweeted.

Between Curry and Klay, they are both four-time NBA champions. The two have a combined 13 All-Star selections. Wiggins now has a championship and an All-Star selection.

Since Curry was drafted in ’09, the Timberwolves have had a total of two playoff appearances, one of which includes the ’21–22 season. Both postseason appearances came with first-round departures.

While Minnesota aims to continue its climb up the ranks of the Western Conference, that gradual rise will be a process. And for now, Mychal can poke fun at the Timberwolves knowing they could have potentially had multiple NBA titles. 

Golden State Warriors
