NFL Twitter Reacts to Patriots Throwback Uniform Announcement

When the Patriots tweeted Wednesday that they were officially bringing back their red throwback uniforms in the 2022 season, it created a wave of excitement on social media.

New England has not worn the uniforms, which consist of the red jersey, white pants and a white helmet with the franchise’s original “Pat Patriot” logo, since 2012.

Prior to returning in the fall, the Patriots brought back the red jerseys to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season in ’94, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the AFL in ’09 while also wearing them in one instance in ’02 and once during the ’10, ’11 and ’12 NFL seasons.

The reactions are remarkable. One fan even referred to the uniform combination as the “best throwback jersey in the history of the NFL.” The Buccaneers might have something to say about that. And, ironically, the former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady—now Tampa Bay signal caller—was not too thrilled.

