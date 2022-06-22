Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Tom Brady, Mike Tomlin and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, Mike Tomlin and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Today's SI Feed

NFL Twitter Reacts to Patriots Throwback Uniform Announcement

When the Patriots tweeted Wednesday that they were officially bringing back their red throwback uniforms in the 2022 season, it created a wave of excitement on social media.

New England has not worn the uniforms, which consist of the red jersey, white pants and a white helmet with the franchise’s original “Pat Patriot” logo, since 2012.

Prior to returning in the fall, the Patriots brought back the red jerseys to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season in ’94, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the AFL in ’09 while also wearing them in one instance in ’02 and once during the ’10, ’11 and ’12 NFL seasons. 

The reactions are remarkable. One fan even referred to the uniform combination as the “best throwback jersey in the history of the NFL.” The Buccaneers might have something to say about that. And, ironically, the former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady—now Tampa Bay signal caller—was not too thrilled.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

For more New England Patriots coverage, go to Patriots Country

Breaking
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

YOU MAY LIKE

Former defensive lineman Tony Siragusa was a veteran of 12 NFL seasons.
Play
NFL

NFL World Pays Tribute to the Late Tony Siragusa

The beloved defensive tackle played in the NFL for 12 years before having a 12-year broadcast career.

By Madison Williams
Mel Tucker addresses reporters at a Michigan State press conference.
College Football

Detroit Free Press Sues Michigan State Over Mel Tucker Contract Information

Michigan State is accused of a state open records law violation.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sep 10, 2016; Bristol, TN, USA; Speedway Motorsports Inc. president and coo Marcus Smith and Speedway Motorsports, Inc. owner and ceo Bruton Smith before the game at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bruton Smith Dies at 95

Speedway Motorsports announced that its founder died of ’natural causes’ on Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman
Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Snyder’s Send Letter to Commanders Organization After Hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform announced its intentions to subpoena Dan Snyder after he refused to testify.

By Joseph Salvador
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2022 NFL draft.
Play
NFL

The Most Heated Moments From Roger Goodell’s Congressional Testimony

The NFL commissioner spoke to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Wednesday.

By Madison Williams
FILE - NFL CommissionerRoger Goodell answers questions from reporters at a press conference following the close of the NFL owner’s meeting on March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. The NFL and six of its teams have formally moved in a New York court to force a lawsuit alleging that they engaged in racial discrimination into arbitration where Goodell would be the arbitrator. The league and the teams filed papers Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with a judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by Brian Flores after he was fired in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Goodell Asked If He’ll Remove Dan Snyder As Commanders Owner

The NFL commissioner answered questions from the House Oversight Committee during Wednesday’s hearing about the Washington probe.

By Madeline Coleman
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the sideline.
Play
NBA

Report: Teams Believe KD Could Be Traded If Kyrie Leaves Nets

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, some NBA franchises are “rooting for” Irving to leave Brooklyn in hopes it will dislodge Durant from the team.

By Dan Lyons
Tony Siragusa on the sidelines for a Fox NFL game.
Play
NFL

Report: Former Ravens DT Tony Siragusa Dies at 55

The 12-year NFL veteran also spent time as an analyst for Fox.

By Daniel Chavkin