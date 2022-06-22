Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Rob Gronkowski Announces His Retirement
Rob Gronkowski Announces His Retirement

Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Reacts to Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski’s announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday with an Instagram post.

The tight end played 11 years in the NFL, nine of which were with the Patriots followed by two years with the Buccaneers. He previously retired after the 2018 season, but returned in 2020 to join quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek replied on the Instagram post to show her support.

“dream chasers (heart emojis) I’m always proud of you . Some of the best years of my life have been cheering on and off the field for you! Ily” she wrote.

The model also posted a few memories of her boyfriend from his football career on her Instagram story.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The couple has been dating since 2015. Kostek was a cheerleader for the Patriots from 2013–15, but the couple didn’t connect until after she left the squad. 

Kostek was on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2019 calendar. Her modeling career took off after that. She’s also appeared in a number of television shows and movies. Kostek currently hosts NBC dance competition show Dancing With Myself.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday. 

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

russell westbrook
Play
NBA

Report: Pacers Rejected Lakers’ Westbrook Trade Offer

The Lakers were reportedly interested in shipping the nine-time All-Star to Indiana.

By Wilton Jackson
nwsl
Soccer

Four Former U.S. Soccer Stars Hoping to Be Next in NWSL Expansion

Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner are eyeing an expansion team in the Bay Area.

By Nick Selbe
Zaire Wade
Play
NBA

Dwyane Wade’s Son, Zaire, Had First NBA Workout on Monday

The son of the Heat legend landed his first workout with the Spurs ahead of this year’s draft.

By Wilton Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin in 2013.
NFL

Tomlin Shuts Down Idea of Steelers Signing Antonio Brown

The wide receiver played his first nine seasons in Pittsburgh before he ultimately requested a trade from the team in 2018.

By Madison Williams
Mychal Thompson: 'Lebron couldn't have survived during the '80s' - IMAGE
Play
Extra Mustard

Klay Thompson's Dad, Mychal, Trolls the Timberwolves

Mychal believes Minnesota could have multiple NBA titles by now if they would have drafted the right players in the past.

By Wilton Jackson
kendrick nunn
NBA

Nunn Picks Up Player Option, Will Stay With Lakers, per Report

The point guard didn’t appear in a game last season after dealing with a knee injury.

By Nick Selbe
Serena Williams of the United States, right, and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrate after wining their doubles tennis match
Tennis

Serena Williams Wins First Match Since June 2021

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had not played in a competitive tennis match since last June at Wimbledon.

By Associated Press
Naomi Osaka (JPN) warms up prior to her match.
Play
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Partnering With LeBron James on Media Company

The four-time Grand Slam champion is taking on her third company after announcing the creation of “Hana Kuma” productions.

By Madison Williams