Rob Gronkowski’s announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday with an Instagram post.

The tight end played 11 years in the NFL, nine of which were with the Patriots followed by two years with the Buccaneers. He previously retired after the 2018 season, but returned in 2020 to join quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek replied on the Instagram post to show her support.

“dream chasers (heart emojis) I’m always proud of you . Some of the best years of my life have been cheering on and off the field for you! Ily” she wrote.

The model also posted a few memories of her boyfriend from his football career on her Instagram story.

The couple has been dating since 2015. Kostek was a cheerleader for the Patriots from 2013–15, but the couple didn’t connect until after she left the squad.

Kostek was on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2019 calendar. Her modeling career took off after that. She’s also appeared in a number of television shows and movies. Kostek currently hosts NBC dance competition show Dancing With Myself.

