Extra Mustard

Video of Hornets Fans Coming Across Michael Jordan Goes Viral

A couple of Hornets fans showed up to a parking garage on Tuesday looking for Charlotte’s star player LaMelo Ball.

To their surprise, they actually saw NBA Hall of Famer and six-time champion Michael Jordan in the parking garage as he arrived at the building.

The fans shouted at him from a distance and asked for a photo, but Jordan just waved and continued walking.

Then, the fan videoing the interaction jokingly asked “Where LaMelo at?”

The video has gone viral on social media because of this comment. Basketball fans are shocked that the fans would even ask to see another player when they just met one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Even Jordan looked surprised with his reaction in the video.

Jordan became the majority owner of the Hornets in 2010. Because of this, he has a lot of say when it comes to the team and its roster.

The team signed Ball in ’20 and he quickly became a phenom for Charlotte fans. He won Rookie of the Year in ’21, and he was an All-Star for the first time this last season. 

Even though the young fans didn’t get to meet the star of the team, they can now say they interacted with Jordan, which many fans online argued was much better.

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

