Steph Curry Shakes Off Awkward Moment With Fan During Warriors Parade

During Monday’s Warriors championship parade in San Francisco, one of the most awkward moments in recent memory was caught on camera.

Stephen Curry is one of the most recognizable and famous athletes in the world and along with that fame comes fans—some better than others. While taking pictures with some admirers, one woman attempted to cross the line and Curry quickly dodged a bullet.

A fan in a baseball cap puts her hand behind Curry’s neck and tried to give the four-time NBA champion a kiss. Before she could, Curry leaned back to avoid it and security was able to intervene to separate her. Curry, a married man with three kids, didn’t miss a beat and continued to take a photo with another woman who witnessed the whole event.

Between this and Klay Thompson accidentally knocking down a woman during the parade, it was quite the parade for fans.

