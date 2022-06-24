Chet Holmgren’s Dad, Dave, Goes Viral at the 2022 NBA Draft
Chet Holmgren’s dad, Dave, went viral throughout the 2021–22 college basketball season as he was known for bringing a video camcorder to every game he attended while his son played at Gonzaga.
Holmgren’s dad once again became a big topic on social media after Holmgren was selected No. 2 by the Thunder at the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.
When the newly drafted Oklahoma City player went to hug his dad, fans first took notice of Dave’s hair, which was slicked back and in a ponytail. Combined with his suit, many people compared his look to a movie villain or, as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes, a tech CEO.
Here’s some more Twitter reaction on Dave’s hair.
When the Holmgrens sat down with ESPN’s Monica McNutt after Chet’s selection, the network awarded Dave with a videographer award because of his work during the Gonzaga basketball season.
So, will Thunder fans see Dave show up with a camcorder in Oklahoma City next season, too? It’s definitely possible.
