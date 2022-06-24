Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas on Thursday has drawn significant reaction from around the football world. One of his uncle Peyton Manning’s most talented teammates thinks he’ll be seeing plenty of Arch throwing the football down the road.

Former Colts running back Edgerrin James’s son Eden will begin his college career at Howard this fall. While they’ll be in different parts of the college football world, James told TMZ that he believes Arch and Eden will team up in the pros, the way he and Peyton did from 1999 to 2005.

“When I saw Arch Manning coming out in 2023, I have my son that’s at Howard so I said, ‘It’s going to be a reconnection in the future,’” James said. “You’re gonna see my son… a James–Manning connection. I’m calling it right now. They’re both going to be in the NFL together… 2.0.”

James was the NFL’s Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Pro in 1999, making additional All-Pro teams in 2000 and ’04 with the Colts. He led the NFL in rushing twice, playing in Indianapolis’s high-powered offense alongside Manning and wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, among others.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

While fans have over a year until Arch puts on the pads for the Longhorns for the first time, Eden James has already been turning some heads at Howard, scoring a touchdown in the team’s spring game back in April, after enrolling early at the school.

