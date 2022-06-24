Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Kendrick Perkins’s Player Comparisons Spark Major Reactions During NBA Draft

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins surprised fans during the 2022 NBA draft when he gave outlandish comparisons for the newly drafted players.

Whenever a player was drafted on Thursday night, the former round one pick would compare the rookie to a current NBA star. Fans disagreed with virtually all of the comparisons, though.

First, Perkins compared No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero to Michael Beasley, who doesn’t even play in the NBA anymore, as well as Nets guard Ben Simmons.

Then, the analyst compared No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wizards’ Kristaps Porziņģis. 

He compared No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. to Kevin Durant.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Here’s a couple other comparisons Perkins made during the ESPN broadcast.

Another example is when Perkins compared shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers No. 6 pick, to combo forward OG Anunoby.

It’s difficult to make comparisons for newly drafted players since they have yet to make their NBA debut, and most of the players Perkins compared the rookies to have won NBA titles and played many years in the league.

Here’s some of the Twitter reaction to Perkins’s crazy takes.

More NBA Draft Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

LaMelo Ball goes for a layup during warmups.
NBA

LaMelo Ball Reacts to Hornets Drafting Mark Williams

The young All-Star is a fan of his newest teammate.

By Dan Lyons
Jalen Duren (Memphis) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number thirteen overall pick.
NBA

Report: Knicks Trade Kemba Walker, Jalen Duren to Pistons

It is unknown what New York will get in return, but the Hornets will receive a first-round 2025 pick from the Pistons.

By Madison Williams
Ousmane Dieng shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number eleven overall pick.
NBA

Knicks, Thunder Agree to First Trade of 2022 NBA Draft

French forward Ousmane Dieng was originally selected by New York, but then traded to Oklahoma City.

By Madison Williams
jaden ivey
NBA

Report: Pistons Keeping Jaden Ivey Despite ‘Several’ Trade Attempts

Detroit chose the skilled Purdue guard with the fifth pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

By Nick Selbe
Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) is introduced before the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Extra Mustard

Chet Holmgren’s Dad, Dave, Goes Viral at the 2022 NBA Draft

The newly drafted Thunder player’s dad’s hair was a hot topic of conversation on Thursday night.

By Madison Williams
Alvin Kamara runs the ball for the Saints.
NFL

Report: Kamara ‘Bracing for’ Six-Game Suspension

He was arrested in Las Vegas after playing in the Pro Bowl back in February.

By Dan Lyons
kyrie irving
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Expected to Opt In, Look for New Team

Irving has a $36.9 million player option for 2022–23.

By Nick Selbe
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to forward Paolo Banchero (5) during a practice session.
Play
NBA

Paolo Banchero Gets Special Message From Coach K at Draft

The former Duke forward was selected first in Thursday night’s draft by the Orlando Magic.

By Madison Williams