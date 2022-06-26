Skip to main content
Alexander Ovechkin Scores Goal in Soccer Friendly for Dynamo Moscow

Alex Ovechkin is spending the first part of his offseason back home in Russia, and while he was there he decided to try out another sport.

On Saturday, Ovechkin signed a one-day contract and suited up for the Dynamo Moscow in a friendly vs. Amkal. However, while the sport was different, the outcome for Ovechkin was the same.

He scored a goal.

While scoring the goal was the highlight, Ovechkin did more than just that. He also brought his physical style of play from the ice to the grass, checking an opponent to the ground.

Ovechkin grew up in Russia, and while he gravitated towards hockey, his father played soccer professionally. Ovechkin also spent his childhood in Moscow, and he played professional hockey for the first time with the Dynamo Moscow hockey team in the Russian Super League at the age of 16.

Therefore it made sense for him to play for a Moscow soccer team.

Ovechkin may not play soccer professionally, but he is familiar with scoring. The Capitals forward is currently third all-time in goals scored in the NHL with 780, just over 100 away from Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894. 

