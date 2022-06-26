Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Addresses What Would Happen if Kyrie Irving Went to Lakers

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green offered another interesting hot take this week amid rumors of Kyrie Irving’s possible departure from the Nets.

Speaking with Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw during a recent interview, the Warriors forward theorized what would happen if Brooklyn granted Irving’s reported wish of a sign-and-trade and sent him to the Lakers, one of his alleged dream destinations. When asked if the hypothetical deal would make L.A. contenders, Green chose to focus on Irving’s dynamic with LeBron James, his teammate for three seasons with the Cavaliers.

“With LeBron, if you give him someone like Kyrie … they’ll have a chance because of the way Kyrie can score the basketball,” he said. “LeBron will only put him in position to do that. Kyrie has not proven to be a great leader. LeBron will put an umbrella over that. If you can do what you’re good at, you have LeBron leading.”

Green, presumably still riding high off Golden State’s latest title win, then ended his analysis with a resounding statement about the Lakers’ chances against the Warriors.

“They could contend,” he admitted, “but they won’t beat us.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Truth be told, Green likely would’ve made the same comments even if the Dubs hadn’t secured their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons. 

After struggling early in the NBA Finals, Green bounced back to help the Warriors defeat the Celtics in six games. The tenacious four-time All-Star averaged 6.2 points, eight rebounds and 6.2 assists while providing the same energy and passion that helped the club build a dynasty led by Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and coach Steve Kerr.

While it remains to be seen if Irving ultimately lands elsewhere, his future plans have the potential to transform any team, or possibly swing a title run in one franchise’s favor. And, after a tumultuous 33–49 season including a 1–3 showing against the reigning champs, the Lakers could seek to acquire the disgruntled star as they desperately look to right the ship.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
FuboTV
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) tosses his helmet as he comes home after hitting a game-winning walk-off three-run home run against the Astros.
MLB

Judge’s Walk-Off Bomb Boosts Yanks Over Astros

After a tepid start to the game, New York bounced back to steal the series finale from Houston.

By Zach Koons
Jun 26, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels players dogpile after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
College Baseball

Ole Miss Beats Oklahoma, Wins First Men’s CWS Title

The Rebels completed their magical run with a comeback victory on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott
General view of a Miami Hurricanes helmet in the end zone prior to a game.
College Football

Four-Star 2023 QB Jaden Rashada Commits to Miami

He was also considering Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

By Joseph Salvador
angels mariners brawl
MLB

Jesse Winker Plunked by Pitch, Benches Clear in Angels vs. Mariners

A brawl broke out in Anaheim.

By Nick Selbe
American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson crosses the finish line to advance to the semifinals in the first round of the women’s 200 meters at the USA Track and Field Championships.
More Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Asks Media to ‘Respect Athletes More’

The 22-year-old sprinter issued a statement after failing to make the finals in the 100m and 200m at USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

By Zach Koons
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo
MLB

Yankees Produce Epic Stretch of Offensive Ineptitude Against Astros

Houston held the Bronx Bombers hitless over 16 consecutive innings during a three-game weekend span.

By Thomas Neumann
In Gee Chun smiles after putting on the fifth green during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Golf

In Gee Chun Outlasts Lexi Thompson to Win Women’s PGA

After nearly slipping up Sunday, the 27-year-old South Korean held on to claim her third major championship.

By Zach Koons
Hines Ward on the sidelines of an NFL game.
NFL

Mike Tomlin: Hines Ward’s HOF Case Damaged by Super Bowl XLV Loss

The Steelers coach believes the loss to the Packers cost some players more than a title.

By Daniel Chavkin