Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green offered another interesting hot take this week amid rumors of Kyrie Irving’s possible departure from the Nets.

Speaking with Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw during a recent interview, the Warriors forward theorized what would happen if Brooklyn granted Irving’s reported wish of a sign-and-trade and sent him to the Lakers, one of his alleged dream destinations. When asked if the hypothetical deal would make L.A. contenders, Green chose to focus on Irving’s dynamic with LeBron James, his teammate for three seasons with the Cavaliers.

“With LeBron, if you give him someone like Kyrie … they’ll have a chance because of the way Kyrie can score the basketball,” he said. “LeBron will only put him in position to do that. Kyrie has not proven to be a great leader. LeBron will put an umbrella over that. If you can do what you’re good at, you have LeBron leading.”

Green, presumably still riding high off Golden State’s latest title win, then ended his analysis with a resounding statement about the Lakers’ chances against the Warriors.

“They could contend,” he admitted, “but they won’t beat us.”

Truth be told, Green likely would’ve made the same comments even if the Dubs hadn’t secured their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons.

After struggling early in the NBA Finals, Green bounced back to help the Warriors defeat the Celtics in six games. The tenacious four-time All-Star averaged 6.2 points, eight rebounds and 6.2 assists while providing the same energy and passion that helped the club build a dynasty led by Green, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and coach Steve Kerr.

While it remains to be seen if Irving ultimately lands elsewhere, his future plans have the potential to transform any team, or possibly swing a title run in one franchise’s favor. And, after a tumultuous 33–49 season including a 1–3 showing against the reigning champs, the Lakers could seek to acquire the disgruntled star as they desperately look to right the ship.

