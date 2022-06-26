Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

LeBron James ‘Triple Logoman’ Card Sold for $2.4 Million at Auction

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — Someone has paid $2.4 million for a one-of-a-kind LeBron James trading card, a purchase price that fell well short of what some expected.

The auction of the “Triple Logoman” card ended Saturday. Officials at the collectibles marketplace Goldin, which ran the auction, suggested earlier this month that the card could fetch the largest price ever for a card.

It didn’t come close. The record remains $6.6 million spent for a Honus Wagner trading card last year.

This particular James card was part of Panini’s 2020-21 “Flawless” collection, and features the NBA logo patch from three of his jerseys, one each from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Panini created only five “Triple Logoman” cards. James’ was the lone one featuring three patches from a single player.

The $2.4 million isn’t even a record for a card featuring James. A card from his rookie season sold for $5.2 million last year.

James is No. 2 on the NBA’s career scoring list, and on pace to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot next season.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; ESPN analyst Alex Smith prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Alex Smith Reveals Daughter Underwent Surgery for Rare Brain Tumor

The 2020 Comeback Player of the Year provided an update on his six-year-old daughter.

By Jelani Scott
Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, Rose LaVelle and  Mallory Pugh celebrate a USWNT goal vs. Columbia.
Soccer

USWNT Blasts Colombia in First Match Without Catarina Macario

Sophia Smith scored twice in the first of two friendlies vs. Colombia.

By Daniel Chavkin
Raiders defensive end Carl nassib during a game.
NFL

Raiders‘ Carl Nassib Salutes Pride Month With Charity Effort

Nassib commemorated Pride Month by revealing a charitable donation on Instagram.

By Thomas Neumann
American swimmer Justin Ress receives a gold medal after his DQ was overturned at the FINA world championships.
Olympics

American Swimmer Justin Ress Wins Gold at Worlds After Initial DQ

Team USA successfully appealed the DQ, giving them the top two finishers in the men's 50M backstroke

By Daniel Chavkin
Kody Clemens 062522
MLB

Roger Clemens's Son Lifts Tigers Past D-Backs With First Career HR

Detroit rookie Kody Clemens makes his first MLB home run memorable with a game-winner against Arizona.

By Thomas Neumann
Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin skates during a clock stoppage.
Extra Mustard

Ovechkin Scores Goal in Soccer Friendly for Dynamo Moscow

The Capitals forward proved he can score goals on any playing surface.

By Daniel Chavkin
UFC_JB_2022-06-25_0480_1fc7476e-cb15-416a-9d26-b8018a963033
MMA

Gamrot Scores Thrilling Comeback Win Over Tsarukyan

Gamrot calls for a fight with Justin Gaethje, "the most brutal guy in the division," in his next bout.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Bryce Harper walks off the field vs. San Diego after getting hit in the thumb by a pitch.
MLB

Blake Snell ‘Felt Terrible’ About Hitting Bryce Harper With Pitch

The Padres pitcher had no intention of hitting the Phillies star.

By Daniel Chavkin