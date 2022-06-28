Like any other athlete in 2022, Clippers star Paul George appeared to react to a blockbuster report via Instagram with just a photo and the classic eyes emoji.

On Monday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that John Wall has reached a buyout agreement with the Rockets and intends to sign with the Clippers after he clears waivers.

George posted a picture on his Instagram story from the 2014 NBA Slam Dunk Contest where both players competed. George and Wall can be seen celebrating after one of Wall’s dunks in the photo.

Wall went on to win that dunk contest and George appears to be thrilled that he’s reportedly teaming up with the five-time All Star.

Wall, 31, has had a tumultuous last couple of seasons that all started in December 2018 when he suffered a heel injury with the Wizards that ruled him out for the rest of that year. In January 2019, he developed an infection in the incision from that surgery and then ruptured his Achilles tendon while at home.

He was traded to the Rockets in December 2019 but missed the entire 2019–20 season while recovering. Wall appeared in 40 games during the 2020–21 season but sat out the entire 2021–22 season.

Although Wall hasn’t played anything close to a full NBA season for several years, teaming up with George and Kawhi Leonard would instantly make Los Angeles a title contender.

