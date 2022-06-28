Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Kyrie Irving, Julian Edelman, Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell on Today's SI Feed
Kyrie Irving, Julian Edelman, Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell on Today's SI Feed

Paul George Appears to React to John Wall Signing Report

Like any other athlete in 2022, Clippers star Paul George appeared to react to a blockbuster report via Instagram with just a photo and the classic eyes emoji. 

On Monday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that John Wall has reached a buyout agreement with the Rockets and intends to sign with the Clippers after he clears waivers. 

George posted a picture on his Instagram story from the 2014 NBA Slam Dunk Contest where both players competed. George and Wall can be seen celebrating after one of Wall’s dunks in the photo. 

Wall went on to win that dunk contest and George appears to be thrilled that he’s reportedly teaming up with the five-time All Star. 

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Wall, 31, has had a tumultuous last couple of seasons that all started in December 2018 when he suffered a heel injury with the Wizards that ruled him out for the rest of that year. In January 2019, he developed an infection in the incision from that surgery and then ruptured his Achilles tendon while at home.

He was traded to the Rockets in December 2019 but missed the entire 2019–20 season while recovering. Wall appeared in 40 games during the 2020–21 season but sat out the entire 2021–22 season. 

Although Wall hasn’t played anything close to a full NBA season for several years, teaming up with George and Kawhi Leonard would instantly make Los Angeles a title contender.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Clippers coverage, go to All Clippers. 

Breaking
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers

YOU MAY LIKE

Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen looks on during a game against the Dodgers.
MLB

Braves Place Kenley Jansen on IL With Irregular Heartbeat

The 34-year-old reliever previously underwent corrective heart surgery in 2018.

By Zach Koons
Boston Celtics at Brooklyn NetsCaption:Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center.
Play
Betting

Nets Own Second-Best NBA Title Odds With Kyrie Irving Returning

With Kyrie Irving returning for another season, the Nets are tied for the second-best NBA championship odds at SI Sportsbook.

By Kyle Wood
Kyrie Irving and Steve Carell as Michael Scott from ‘The Office’
Extra Mustard

NBA Fans Are Comparing Kyrie Irving to Michael Scott After Seeing His Bizarre Statement

The Nets’ guard’s quote about normal people vs. those who keep the world going gets mocked.

By Jimmy Traina
Professional surfer Kelly Slater in action during the 2011 US Open of Surfing.
More Sports

Surfing Legend Kelly Slater Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts

The surfer reflected on some of the struggles he faced early in his career in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

By Joseph Salvador
Broadcaster Charissa Thompson speaks with the media during Fox Sports media day.
Play
Media

Charissa Thompson Officially Joins ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Fox NFL Kickoff host will take on the new broadcasting opportunity this fall.

By Zach Koons
Senate Judiciary committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) talks to Chair Senator (Dick Durbin D., Ill.)
MLB

Senate Judiciary Committee Questions MLB’s Antitrust Exemption

The letter by the Judiciary Committee marks the first substantial step taken by the federal government to question the legality of MLB’s exemption.

By Zach Koons
Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba are headed back to Serie A
Soccer

Chelsea, Man United and When Known Quantities Don’t Pan Out

With Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba headed for Serie A this summer, the two Premier League clubs are left wondering how it went wrong with their prized re-signings.

By Jonathan Wilson
Russell Westbrook playing with the Lakers.
NBA

Report: Russell Westbrook Plans to Exercise Player Option

The point guard is reportedly planning to return to Los Angeles next season.

By Joseph Salvador