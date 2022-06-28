Five-time NBA All-Star point guard John Wall has reached a buyout agreement with the Rockets and intends to sign with the Clippers after he clears waivers, according to reports.

Wall, who was poised to earn $47.4 million from Houston next season, is giving back approximately $7 million of that sum to the Rockets for the opportunity to become a free agent, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

In a rapidly developing story, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski then reported that Wall intends to sign with the Clippers.

The 31-year-old was the No. 1 overall draft pick out of the University of Kentucky in 2010. He spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Wizards, earning five consecutive All-Star Game selections from the 2013–14 season through 2017–18.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

After missing the 2019–20 season due to injury, Wall played in 40 games for the Rockets in 2020–21. He sat out all last season, earning $44.3 million, while the Rockets unsuccessfully sought to trade him.

Wall boasts career averages of 19.1 points, 9.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He is poised to join one of the top teams in the Western Conference in the Clippers, who await the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard to pair with standout forward Paul George.

More NBA Coverage: