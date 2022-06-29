Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Astros’ Bregman Gives Advice on How to Play Third Base to Young Fan

A young Astros fan met third baseman Alex Bregman on Tuesday, and asked him what advice he would give as a third baseman. The veteran player gave a lengthy, detailed response about all his best tips.

“You gotta be on your toes over there, right, because the ball’s getting hit to you quick,” Bregman started. “So, you gotta get a good ready position. That means you gotta be on the balls of your feet when the pitch is going through the hitting zone.

“Other than that, make sure that when you catch the ball first and then throw it,” Bregman continued. “I know it sounds simple, but that’s the most important thing. Catch it, and then worry about hitting the guy in the chest. Alright? Good luck, dude.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The young fan was so excited afterwards that he twirled around with a giant smile on his face. Needless to say, the young fan will most likely be using this advice in his own baseball career.

The two-time All-Star is currently averaging .234/.358/.406 this season through 70 games. Bregman has 57 hits and 38 runs, along with nine home runs and 35 RBI.

More MLB Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A boxer has a glove tied onto their hand.
Play
Boxing

Boxing Champ Kali Reis to Star in HBO’s ‘True Detective’

The boxing star will play a detective in the anthology crime series.

By Wilton Jackson
Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) celebrates after a Bengals touchdown.
NFL

Bengals’ Trayveon Williams to Co-Teach NIL Course

The running back will return to his alma mater, this time as a teacher instead of a student.

By Madison Williams
A Miami Hurricanes fan holds a school logo.
College Football

Miami Lands Commitment From Four-Star Former Clemson Pledge

The high school senior decided to stay close to home for his collegiate football career.

By Madison Williams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
NFL

Arians Goes Into Detail About New Role With Buccaneers

The former Tampa Bay coach said succession was a big deal for him.

By Wilton Jackson
Lewis Hamilton, 2022 Canadian GP
Formula1

F1 Drivers Show Hamilton Support After Piquet’s Use of Racial Slur

George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon and others released statements addressing the racist language and need for change.

By Madeline Coleman
angels mariners brawl
MLB

Angels Pitcher Likely Broke Elbow Joining Brawl vs. Mariners

The relief pitcher will likely miss multiple months following his participation in the melee with the Mariners.

By Nick Selbe
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre.
MLB

Report: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Turns Down Home Run Derby Invite

The first baseman reportedly does not want to risk a “flare-up” of soreness in his left wrist.

By Daniela Perez
Serena Williams celebrates winning a point against Harmony Tan at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Serena Williams Falls, but Shows This May Not Be the End

She lost her first singles match in more than a year to Harmony Tan, but displayed the fight that has made her 27-year career so spectacular.

By Jon Wertheim and Chris Almeida