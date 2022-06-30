Skip to main content
Former USC Star Matt Leinart Reacts to Big Ten Report

All hell broke loose within the college football world as reports surfaced that USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten, sources told Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Both programs have been a part of the Pac-12 for at least 94 years, and these negotiations come on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

It’s led to fans speculating about the future of the iconic Rose Bowl, and current and former players reacting left and right. Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart tweeted, “May be the wildest CFB off-season we have ever seen. With OU and TX last year, NIL creating shockwaves now this move. Strap In!”

And, he’s not wrong. Name, Image and Likeness debates have largely shaped the offseason storylines with the likes of Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher feuding over the matter.

Dellenger reports that the USC and UCLA deal could be completed in the matter of days or even hours and that the Big Ten “is prepared for an announcement.” Interest of joining was expressed months ago, and the target year will be 2024.

Sources told Dellenger that the essence of the two programs’ message to the Big Ten was they were leaving and does the conference want them. A Big Ten source said to Dellenger, You have to be a moron to not think about it. They would have gone somewhere else if we said ’no.’”

