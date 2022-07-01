Skip to main content
Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Deal Breaks 23-Year Draft Pick ‘Curse’

The Knicks agreed to re-sign center Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60 million deal on Friday, a move that, on the surface, seems simply like a team bringing back a core player. However, there is a deeper meaning beneath.

By re-signing with New York, Robinson became the first Knicks draft pick in 23 years to earn a multi-year second contract with the team, breaking the “Charlie Ward Curse.”

New York drafted Ward in the first round of the 1994 draft, then received a multi-year contract with the team in 1999. Since then, no other player drafted by the Knicks signed more than a one-year deal with the team beyond their rookie deal.

The closest player to breaking the curse was David Lee, a Knicks first-round pick in 2005 who signed a one-year extension as a restricted free agent in 2009. However, as an unrestricted free agent in 2010, Lee signed a six-year deal with the Warriors in what became a sign-and-trade with New York.

Even though Robinson “broke” the curse, the Knicks still haven’t extended a first-round pick on a multi-year deal since Ward. However, that may change with RJ Barrett, who is extension-eligible this offseason and by all indications will sign an extension with the team before the deadline in October.

For more New York Knicks coverage, go to All Knicks. 

New York Knicks

