Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Gene Smith Shares Importance of USC, UCLA Additions for Ohio State and the College Football Landscape
Gene Smith Shares Importance of USC, UCLA Additions for Ohio State and the College Football Landscape

College GameDay Host Rece Davis Names His Three Favorite Campuses

As host of ESPN’s College GameDay, Rece Davis spends hours preparing and discussing the latest news, trends and game day stories surrounding college football teams around the country. But, nothing beats traveling to some of the most energetic college campuses each fall.

Davis, an Alabama alum, recently joined the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast and shared his top three college campuses that he is visited while working on the show. Not including his alma mater, Davis believes there is something special about Clemson, LSU and Auburn’s campuses.

“There’s always something fun that happens when we go to Clemson,” Davis said on the podcast. “I think Clemson or really just about any place in the SEC. I love going to LSU. Even for an Alabama guy, Auburn’s been great.”

Davis and the GameDay crew will be on site for Week 1 of the college football season when Notre Dame and Ohio State face off on Sept. 3 at Ohio Stadium. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

There are 56 days remaining before the start of the 2022 college football season, and Davis will have a front row seat every step of the way.

More College Football Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

The 2019 coaching carousel in college football is in full swing, headlined by Arkansas.
Play
College Football

TJ Metcalf, Cousin of DK Metcalf, Announces SEC Commitment

The safety is headed to play for Sam Pittman at Arkansas.

By Wilton Jackson
Poland’s Iga Swiatek prepares to play a shot during her third round match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Swiatek’s 37-Match Win Streak Ends in Shocking Loss at Wimbledon

France’s Alize Cornet pulled off the stunning upset in the third round of the grass court Grand Slam.

By Associated Press
Brett Favre
Play
NFL

Favre Predicts How Davante Adams Will Play Without Rodgers

The Hall of Fame quarterback believes the wideout will see a drop in his production next season.

By Wilton Jackson
Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United.
Soccer

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Wants to Leave Manchester United

The superstar reportedly wants to play in the Champions League and “fight for trophies.”

By Dan Lyons
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) looks on and smiles in the second quarter of a game against the Bucks.
NBA

Cavs Sign Darius Garland to Franchise-Record Extension

Cleveland now has its young All-Star locked down for at least five more years.

By Zach Koons
Philip Rivers claps while with the Chargers.
Play
NFL

Rivers Says Senior Bowl Convinced Chargers to Make Manning Trade

The former NFL quarterback said playing in the All-Star game was the reason he ended up playing for the Chargers.

By Wilton Jackson
Former Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tries to keep Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) from shooting the ball.
Play
Extra Mustard

Old Anthony Edwards Quote Going Viral After Gobert Trade

Looks like the new teammates will have some things to hash out in the coming months.

By Zach Koons
American tennis player Coco Gauff looks down after a point in her third round match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Gauff Ousted at Wimbledon in Third Round by Amanda Anisimova

The teenager’s hopes of glory at the grass court Grand Slam were cut short on Saturday.

By Associated Press