As host of ESPN’s College GameDay, Rece Davis spends hours preparing and discussing the latest news, trends and game day stories surrounding college football teams around the country. But, nothing beats traveling to some of the most energetic college campuses each fall.

Davis, an Alabama alum, recently joined the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast and shared his top three college campuses that he is visited while working on the show. Not including his alma mater, Davis believes there is something special about Clemson, LSU and Auburn’s campuses.

“There’s always something fun that happens when we go to Clemson,” Davis said on the podcast. “I think Clemson or really just about any place in the SEC. I love going to LSU. Even for an Alabama guy, Auburn’s been great.”

Davis and the GameDay crew will be on site for Week 1 of the college football season when Notre Dame and Ohio State face off on Sept. 3 at Ohio Stadium.

There are 56 days remaining before the start of the 2022 college football season, and Davis will have a front row seat every step of the way.

