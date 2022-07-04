Mike Evans Reveals What Tom Brady Texted Him Before He Un-Retired

Prior to breaking the internet on March 13 with his decision to “un-retire,” Tom Brady decided to have a little fun with Mike Evans shortly before his massive announcement.

The star receiver recalled the story of how the legendary quarterback informed him of his decision to return to the Buccaneers during a recent interview with Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston. Evans said Brady first joked with him on the day the news broke about the hefty price tag paid for the 44-year-old’s “final” touchdown ball, which the four-time Pro Bowler infamously heaved in the stands after reaching the endzone.

Evans then revealed the QB sent him a cryptic message hinting at the possibility of their partnership continuing down the line.

“So, he texts me and he sent me an article where his ball sold for over 500 grand … and he’s like, ‘That’s a lot of tuition money.’ I just laughed and then, I said, ‘To my defense, I didn’t know that you were going to retire right then.’ And he just sent back a laughing emoji, saying, ‘There’s more touchdowns in our future.’ So, I’m just thinking that he’s trolling me or I don’t know what he’s talking about. So, a few hours later, it’s announced that he’s coming back and I was happy,” Evans shared.

When asked about what he thought Brady, who’s become somewhat of a jokester in the last few years, meant by his comment, Evans admitted he didn’t believe a return would be on the table.

“I didn’t think he was really coming back,” he said. “I thought he was just playing around.”

As it turns out, Brady, of course, was not playing around one bit as the seven-time Super Bowl champion eventually proved to his teammate by ending his retirement after just over a month.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Brady’s connection with Evans has been integral to the Bucs success over the past two years, most notably during the club’s road to winning Super Bowl LV. And, after connecting with the future Hall of Famer for 27 scores and 2,000-plus yards, there’s little reason to believe “more touchdowns” aren’t in Evans’ future as he looks to add to his own future case for the Hall.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: