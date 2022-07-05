Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reacts to Miami’s Five-Star Commitment

Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa committed to Miami’s football program on Monday, prompting a shoutout from none other than Canes alum Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

On top of Mauigoa’s commitment to the same school that Johnson attended, the 50-year-old actor has American Samoan heritage, where the Miami commit is from. 

“Big BIG news for our @CanesFootball,” Johnson wrote on Tuesday. “Congratulations USO @FrancisMauigoa! You no doubt will make all of us - your AIGA, very proud. Hardest workers in the room. Welcome to THE U. Now the fun part - get to work. @coach_cristobal #humblehungry”

“Aiga” is Samoan for “family.”

The senior played football in San Bernardino, Cali. his freshman year before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he continues to play. Mauigoa will join Miami in fall 2023, choosing the school over other major programs like Alabama, USC and Tennessee.

Johnson played defensive tackle for the Hurricanes from 1991 to ’95. In ’91, he helped the team to its third national title. 

Miami (FL) Hurricanes
