The Birth, Death and Rebirth of Ballsack Sports | SI Weekly

"Ballsack Sports" has been trolling the media for sometime now. For an inside look, tune into today's episode.

When Ballsack Sports started posting made-up reports in the guise of real journalism, it got a ton of attention for fooling big names — from NBA general managers to TV talking heads. SI's Ben Pickman tracked down the mysterious figure behind Ballsack Sports and got him to reveal his true motives for trolling the sports world. You can also read Pickman's Daily Cover story on Ballsack Sports.

Listen to "The Birth, Death and Rebirth of Ballsack Sports" and subscribe to SI Weekly on your favorite podcast player.

  • Kelly Slater is the unquestioned GOAT of surfing. What has he learned from decades in his sport and from conversations with other GOATs like Tom Brady and Tony Hawk that keep him competing (and winning) at age 50?
  • The Women's College World Series has a reputation for being a spectacle unlike any other in sports, and it has long been a dream of SI writer Emma Baccellieri to attend this event in person. Baccellieri joins SI Weekly to talk about her experience at the WCWS and why it is Softball's Greatest Show.

Listen to Sports Illustrated Weekly wherever you find podcasts.

