Former Alabama Player’s Championship Rings Sold on ‘Pawn Stars’

Former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson’s championship rings from the team’s historic 2020 season somehow ended up on the popular TV show Pawn Stars and were sold for a hefty price.

In the episode, a man named Jon was in possession of the rings Robinson got for the Crimson Tide winning the SEC championship, Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff Championship. He said his uncle gifted him the ring set that had Robinson’s name and jersey number inscribed on them.

He said once he sold the rings, he’d use the money to take his uncle to the national championship game. It’s unclear how his uncle came into possession of the rings but ended up negotiating to sell them for $40,000. 

The rings are now being sold by Gold & Silver Pawn Shop for $60,000, per ESPN. Robinson didn’t play during Alabama’s undefeated 2020 season because he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But before that as a freshman in 2019, he rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns. 

He transferred to Texas in 2021 where he rushed for 322 yards and three touchdowns in 11 appearances. Alabama and Texas will square off on Sept. 10. 

Daily Cover: The Unbreakable Bond of Stefon and Trevon Diggs 

