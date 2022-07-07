Skip to main content
John Daly Hits Golf Ball Over Interstate 76 in Ohio, Just Because

Considering John Daly’s extensive body of work as a beer drinker and hell-raiser, the famed golfer’s latest stunt is relatively innocuous.

After all, the authorities weren’t involved—at least not to our knowledge.

Still, the long-driving PGA Tour veteran caught our attention prior to competing in this week’s Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Akron, Ohio. That’s because he blasted a drive over Interstate 76 in Akron and onto the football field at Archbishop Hoban High School.

Have a look for yourself in the video below.

Fortunately, Daly has plenty of muscle to power his shot easily across the highway. Authorities, however, warn the rest of us not to try this at home.

“Driving on the interstate should be limited to vehicles,” Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning told USA TODAY. “Unfortunately there’s no mulligan if a ball goes astray and hits a moving vehicle at full speed.”

