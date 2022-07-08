Skip to main content
Steph Curry Hits Unbelievable Shot at Celebrity Golf Championship

Stephen Curry is a man of many talents.

Besides being the NBA’s all-time three points leaders and a three-time champion, Curry is also a strong golfer. And while participating at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe on Friday, Curry holed out from the fairway with a 97-yard approach shot.

Curry finished the first round tied for 10th in the tournament with 16 points, going +5 on the round. Because of the unique scoring in this celebrity tournament, that eagle was actually worth six points. It might have been the first time Curry made a six-point shot in his basketball or golf career.

That shot helped settle Curry down a bit. He had six bogeys and a double bogey in his first 12 holes, but after eagling No. 13, he parred each remaining hole.

As for the rest of the leaderboard, Capitals forward T.J. Oshie leads the field after day one by a point, while Tony Romo, Carson Palmer and Adam Thielen are all among the celebrities at the top.

