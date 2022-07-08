Steph Curry Doesn’t Hesitate Giving His Take on If Barkley Will Be in Top 70

Stephen Curry did not hold back when letting the world know what he thought of Charles Barkley’s chances at the American Century Championship this weekend.

The Warriors star was asked during a press conference this week to share this thoughts on the bet the NBA Hall of Famer placed on himself to finish in the top-70 at the star-studded celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Curry, who has finished top-five at the ACC three times in his previous nine appearances, to give his answer.

“No, hell no,” Curry said, per 95.7 The Game. “Clip that, send it to him, let him play it on every tee box. There’s no way he’s doing it.”

After a brief pause, Curry took it a step further by delivering an all-time mic drop while describing the amount of faith he had in Barkley making good on his bet. Fans of TNT’s Inside the NBA may already know which memory lane the four-time NBA champion and 2022 Finals MVP decided to a take a trip down.

“As much faith as Chuck has had in the Warriors and jump-shooting teams winning championships,” Curry said as the room erupted in laughter and applause, “that’s the least amount of faith I have in him hitting the Top 70.”

Curry annihilating Barkley over his past comments on Golden State and teams with similar styles not being built to win titles felt like the perfect comeback for the 34-year-old after his historic 2021–22 season. But, as funny as it may have been to witness the future HOFer ether the NBA legend, Barkley may have the last laugh when it’s all over.

According to ESPN, Caesars Sportsbook opened Barkley, who finished 76th last year, as a 5-1 underdog to finish in the top 70. As of Thursday, those odds improved to +260, with “96% of the bets on 95% of the money wagered” backing Chuck.

More NBA Coverage: