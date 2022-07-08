Kyrie Irving Attended WNBA Game in L.A. Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Kyrie Irving sat courtside at Thursday night’s Storm vs. Sparks game in Los Angeles, once again adding to the speculation that the Nets guard is hoping to end up with the Lakers.

The seven-time All-Star could’ve just been taking in the WNBA game on Thursday night, and his appearance could have nothing to do with his potential move this summer. However, it’s hard for fans not to speculate about his attendance at a Los Angeles game.

On June 27, the Nets reportedly agreed to explore sign-and-trade packages regarding Irving this summer. The guard could have also opted out of his current contract this summer to become a free agent. However, Irving decided to opt in to his player option, just days before Kevin Durant’s trade request once again added uncertainty to his own situation. The Nets are reportedly looking into options to trade him on his expiring contract.

This means the 30-year-old’s 2022 future still remains uncertain. The Lakers would be his ideal trade destination, per reports.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

It wouldn’t be the first time Irving and LeBron James played on the same team together if the Nets guard does land in Los Angeles. The two All-Stars played together for three seasons with the Cavaliers, helping the franchise to its first NBA title in 2016.

On top of the Irving speculation, his Nets teammate Kevin Durant requested a trade on June 30, meaning his future remains uncertain for next season, too. Irving has not spoken out about how this might impact his decision to stay in Brooklyn or head to a new team.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers.