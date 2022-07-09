Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Beal’s Kids Allowed to Ask Him a Question During Press Conference

Bradley Beal met with the media on Friday to discuss his new extension with the Wizards. A few familiar faces got some questions in.

Near the end of the press conference, Beal’s kids were allowed to ask some questions to their father. They weren’t interested in why Beal signed his extension, or anything about Washington’s upcoming season. And while Beal wanted them to request a hitting lesson from Juan Soto, that wasn’t the question either.

They just wanted some candy.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Beal has two kids, and both were born during his 10-year tenure in Washington. At this point they are as much part of the Wizards community as Beal himself is. Therefore, it was only fair that they, too, got to ask their father their pressing question.

Beal is set to spend the next five years back in Washington, so maybe as his kids get older they will have some deeper questions for their dad. For now, though, they just want candy.

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey signals to the crowd during a game.
NFL

Jalen Ramsey Claps Back at Those Doubting Him in CB Debate

The Rams corner took to twitter to defend himself.

By Daniel Chavkin
Shohei Ohtani smiles as he gets ready for an at bat for the Los Angeles Angels.
MLB

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts Headline MLB All-Star Starters

MLB's biggest stars will showcase their talents in Los Angeles later this month.

By Daniel Chavkin
russell westbrook (2)
Play
NBA

Lakers’ Ham: Westbrook Has Been ‘Counted Out Prematurely’

The first-year coach believes the All-Star guard is going to flourish in Los Angeles next season.

By Wilton Jackson
Beal x Griner_v2
NBA

Beal Reflects on Griner’s Detention, Gun Violence After Inking Extension

The Wizards star found it tough to be excited about officially signing his new contract on Friday.

By Wilton Jackson
Stephen Curry smokes a cigar and waves while riding in the Golden State Warriors NBA championship parade in San Francisco, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Extra Mustard

Curry Doesn’t Hesitate Giving His Take on If Barkley Will Be in Top 70

The Warriors star let the world know exactly what he thought of the Hall of Famer’s chances at the American Century Championship.

By Jelani Scott
Stephen Curry shoots a practice jumper during pregame warmups.
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Hits Unbelievable Shot at Celebrity Golf Championship

The NBA Finals MVP hit another long distance shot, this time on a golf course.

By Daniel Chavkin
January 23, 2013, Honolulu, HI, USA; General view of Aloha Stadium exterior, the venue will play host to the 2013 Pro Bowl on Jan 27, 2013. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Hawai’i’s Historic Aloha Stadium to Be Demolished

NFL and college football fans around the world will soon bid adieu to the famed venue.

By Jelani Scott
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant looks over his shoulder in a game.
NBA

Morant’s Supermax Grizzlies Deal Has No Player Option, per Report

The Memphis point guard showed his commitment to the team with this contract.

By Daniel Chavkin