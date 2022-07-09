Walk-Off Balk in 10th Inning Gives Reds Victory Over Rays

With runners on first and third with one had runners with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning vs. the Rays, the Reds were in prime position to pick up a walk-off victory.

Matt Wisler was on the mound for Tampa Bay about to deliver a pitch to Tyler Naquin, and Cincinnati cashed in on a walk-off in rather unconventional fashion.

The home plate umpire called Wisler for a balk, giving the Reds a wacky 2–1.

After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash argued with the umpires as both he and Wisler seemed confused by the call. Wisler also explained that he doesn’t believe he deviated much from his normal routine.

“I feel like I’ve done that quite a lot in my career, just tap my leg,” he said. “I feel like I’m a big leg tapper, just something I’ve developed, I don’t know whether it’s a tick or something like that, but I do it quite a lot.”

This is the 23rd walk-off balk in MLB history, the last coming in 2018 when Dodgers pitcher Dylan Floro balked in a run in the 10th inning with the bases loaded vs. Seattle.

More Extra Mustard: