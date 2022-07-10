Red Sox OF Rob Refsnyder Smashes Car With Home Run Over Green Monster

The Red Sox had a big 6-5 victory over the Yankees on Saturday night, and the comeback began thanks to Rob Refsnyder.

Down 3-1 in the 6th inning, Refsnyder sent a home run over the Green Monster to cut the deficit to one.

In fact, the ball did more damage than just on the scoreboard.

The ball appeared to clear the Monster entirely, enter the parking garage across from Fenway and hit a car windshield.

Jared Carrabis, who took the initial video of the car, got further confirmation later on from the car’s owner, who also got the ball as a souvenir along with a cracked windshield.

Because of the unique dimensions of Fenway Park, it is not uncommon for a home run to travel over the Green Monster and out of the stadium. Many players, both Red Sox and opponents, have flirted with damaging cars due to the distance on their home runs.

