Baker Mayfield Addresses Revenge Game Against Browns This Season
Baker Mayfield Addresses Revenge Game Against Browns This Season

Baker Mayfield Says There Will Be No More ‘At Home’ Progressive Commercials

After the Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Panthers on Wednesday for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick, fans were naturally concerned over the football of it all. But people didn’t truly consider the possible earth-shattering ramifications that would be in store: the quarterback’s Progressive commercials.

A nightmare turned reality Tuesday when the new Carolina signal-caller confirmed there will be no more At Home With Baker Mayfield Progressive commercials.

During his first press conference since the trade, he said he wanted to do a moving out version of the beloved commercials but it didn’t work out. He called it a “missed opportunity.” 

The signature commercials consist of Mayfield hanging out in FirstEnergy Stadium as if it’s his home and doing normal chores on a little bit of a bigger scale. It would’ve been great to see Mayfield break out the moving truck to relocate to Bank of America Stadium, but it will never be. 

