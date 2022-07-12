Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Derek Jeter on Relationship with Alex Rodriguez: "He's Not a True Friend"
Derek Jeter on Relationship with Alex Rodriguez: "He's Not a True Friend"

Derek Jeter Discusses Being ‘Bothered’ by Alex Rodriguez Comments in 2001 Interview

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez formed one of the most fearsome duos in MLB history when they teamed up on the Yankees in the early 2000’s. However, the pair also became just as well-known for their rocky relationship throughout their time in the Bronx. 

In the forthcoming seven-part docu-series about Jeter’s career, titled The Captain, the former star shortstop revealed that the tumultuous kinship with Rodriguez dates back well before the two joined forces in New York. Jeter revealed that he discovered Rodriguez was actually “no true friend” after the latter gave an infamous interview with Esquire in 2001.

The controversial conversation with author Scott Raab produced one of the more memorable storylines involving the two star players when Rodriguez began to discuss Jeter’s contributions to the Yankees teams that won four World Series titles between 1996 and 2000. Although Rodriguez, at the time a member of the Rangers, claimed to be a big fan of the New York shortstop, he also downplayed Jeter’s contributions to the championship teams.

“He’s reserved, quiet. Jeter’s been blessed with great talent around him. So he’s never had to lead,” Rodriguez said in the interview. “He doesn’t have to, he can just go and play and have fun, and hit second. I mean, you know, hitting second is totally different than hitting third or fourth in a lineup because you go into New York trying to stop Bernie [Williams] and [Paul] O’Neill and everybody. You never say, ‘Don’t let Derek beat you.’ That’s never your concern.”

It’s been over two decades since the interview was released, but the comments still seem to sit poorly with The Captain.

“Those comments bothered me because, like I said, I’m very, very loyal,” Jeter said in the upcoming documentary, per the New York Post. “As a friend, I’m loyal. I just looked at it as, ‘I wouldn’t have done it.’ And then it was the media. The constant hammer to the nail. They just kept hammering it in. It just became noise, which frustrated me. Just constant noise.

Rodriguez, who also appeared in the documentary, said that he apologized for his remarks at the time. Still, Jeter felt that the Rangers star was “diminishing” him to justify his own 10-year, $252 million contract.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“In my mind, he got his contract, so you’re trying to diminish what I’m doing, maybe to justify why you got paid. When you talk about statistics, mine never compared to Alex’s. I’m not blind. I understand that. But, we won! You can say whatever you want about me as a player. That’s fine,” Jeter said.

“But then it goes back to the trust, the loyalty. This is how the guy feels. He’s not a true friend, is how I felt. Because I wouldn’t do it to a friend.”

Rodriguez explained that he felt bad about the interview at the time, but that he stands by his comments to this day.

“When that came out, I felt really bad about it,” A-Rod said, according to the New York Post. “I saw the way it was playing out. The way it was written, I absolutely said exactly what I said. It was a comment that I stand behind today. It was a complete tsunami. It was one of the greatest teams ever. To say that you don’t have to focus on just one player is totally fair. By the way the same could be said about my team with the Mariners. We had Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Jay Buhner. If someone said that about me, I’d be like, ’No s–t. Absolutely. You better not just worry about me.’”

The Captain debuts on ESPN on July 18 after the Home Run Derby.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes. 

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant Game 3 of 2022 NBA playoffs first-round series vs. Celtics
NBA

The Growing NBA Trend That Is Shaking Up the League

NBA superstars are pushing their way out of unwelcome situations. Will it continue?

By Chris Mannix
Oct 3, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Forner Los Angeles Galaxy forward Landon Donovan speaks during a ceremony to induct him into the Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Los Angeles FC at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Report: U.S. Great Donovan Among Finalists To Manage Earthquakes

The American soccer star played his first four MLS seasons with San Jose and guided the club to its only two MLS Cups.

By Jelani Scott
tua tagovailoa
Play
Fantasy

Tua Tagovailoa, Jameis Winston Among Late-Round Fliers Worth Drafting

Here are some names to consider if you’re scrambling for players at the back end of your draft.re are some names to consider if you’re scrambling for players at the back end of your draft.

By Michael Fabiano
Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola are MLS All-Stars
Soccer

MLS Reveals Its All-Star Squad to Take on Liga MX

Seven USMNT players are part of the group that will head to Minnesota United’s Allianz Field next month.

By Avi Creditor
LeBron James (6) and Carmelo Anthony (7) with the Lakers.
Extra Mustard

Carmelo Anthony Asked About LeBron’s Father-Son NBA Goal

James has been open about wanting to play in the NBA with his son, and Anthony was asked if he had the same goal with his.

By Joseph Salvador
Scottie Pippen smiles as he watches an NBA Summer League game between the Lakers and the Hornets.
Extra Mustard

Scottie Pippen Reacts to Kevin Durant’s Reported Trade Request

The Bulls great doesn’t seem to have any problem with the Nets star forward asking out of Brooklyn.

By Zach Koons
Vince McMahon walks through the crowd at WrestleMania
Wrestling

Vince McMahon’s Days at WWE May Be Numbered

WWE shareholders have stood idly by thus far, but how long will they remain silent?

By Justin Barrasso
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold talks with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after the Jets defeated the Browns 23-16 on Dec. 27, 2020.
NFL

Baker Mayfield ‘Looking Forward’ to Working With Sam Darnold

Mayfield was selected with the No. 1 pick in 2018 as Darnold was selected at No. 3.

By Joseph Salvador