Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Scottie Pippen Reacts to Kevin Durant’s Reported Trade Request

Since Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Nets less than two weeks ago, figures from around the NBA have weighed in on whether or not the star forward was justified in doing so. 

While some former players have been eager to question his decision to ask out with four years remaining on his contract, Durant seems to have found a supporter in one of the game’s greats: Scottie Pippen.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the former Bulls star gave his thoughts on Durant’s reported trade request, explaining that he enjoyed seeing a player have the freedom to control his own destiny in the NBA.

“That’s the game today. Players control their own destiny. Not much loyalty is needed on either side of the table anymore. I’m fair with it to be honest,” Pippen said. “I kinda like how the players have the freedom to change. It’s what the owners have been doing to players for years. They just evened the playing field to me. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all. I think it’s a great move for him. You can move as much as you want in today’s game. It’s like playing pickup basketball.”

While Pippen is right to point out that Durant has far more power than he did during his time in the league, the Nets will still get to make the ultimate call about when, where and/or if they will trade the star forward. Durant is entering the first year of a four-year, $198 million contract extension he signed last August and does not have a no-trade clause, meaning that Brooklyn is not obligated to move the 33-year-old to his preferred destination. 

Durant does reportedly have two ideal landing spots, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: Phoenix and Miami. However, the Nets have made clear that they don’t plan to do business with any team unless they receive two “All-Star caliber talents” and a bevy of picks in return, per SI’s Chris Mannix.

As a result of the hefty asking price, both sides have begun a waiting game with Durant reportedly “going dark” and neglecting to speak to the Nets. No timeline has been set as to when Brooklyn hopes to execute a trade.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Vince McMahon walks through the crowd at WrestleMania
Wrestling

Vince McMahon’s Days at WWE May Be Numbered

WWE shareholders have stood idly by thus far, but how long will they remain silent?

By Justin Barrasso
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold talks with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after the Jets defeated the Browns 23-16 on Dec. 27, 2020.
NFL

Baker Mayfield ‘Looking Forward’ to Working With Sam Darnold

Mayfield was selected with the No. 1 pick in 2018 as Darnold was selected at No. 3.

By Joseph Salvador
ron-shelton-kevin-costner
MLB

The Minor League Career That Inspired ‘Bull Durham’

In an excerpt from his new book, writer and director Ron Shelton recounts his own time on the farm—where some familiar events occurred.

By Ron Shelton
A Texas Tech football helmet and logo rests on the field before a game against Baylor.
College Football

Texas Tech Planning to Build $200 Million Football Facility

The Red Raiders plan to break ground on the project this November.

By Zach Koons
Baker Mayfield with the Browns.
NFL

Baker Mayfield Addresses Revenge Game Against Browns

Cleveland and Carolina will square off to start the season in Week 1.

By Joseph Salvador
Donovan Mitchell, John Collins
NBA

NBA Trade Ideas: Donovan Mitchell Gets a New Wingman, Lakers Add Shooting

Plus, the Mavs find a replacement for Jalen Brunson.

By Michael Pina
Line of scrimmage during UCLA-Oregon football game
Play
College

SI:AM | NIL, One Year Later

How have college sports changed in the year since name, image and likeness laws disrupted the landscape?

By Dan Gartland
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) reacts as he takes the field against the Ravens at Heinz Field.
Play
Extra Mustard

Roethlisberger: Steelers’ Stadium Name Change ‘Doesn’t Seem Right’

The former Pittsburgh quarterback was one of many who didn’t take a liking to the venue’s new name.

By Zach Koons