Scottie Pippen Reacts to Kevin Durant’s Reported Trade Request

Since Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Nets less than two weeks ago, figures from around the NBA have weighed in on whether or not the star forward was justified in doing so.

While some former players have been eager to question his decision to ask out with four years remaining on his contract, Durant seems to have found a supporter in one of the game’s greats: Scottie Pippen.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the former Bulls star gave his thoughts on Durant’s reported trade request, explaining that he enjoyed seeing a player have the freedom to control his own destiny in the NBA.

“That’s the game today. Players control their own destiny. Not much loyalty is needed on either side of the table anymore. I’m fair with it to be honest,” Pippen said. “I kinda like how the players have the freedom to change. It’s what the owners have been doing to players for years. They just evened the playing field to me.

“I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all. I think it’s a great move for him. You can move as much as you want in today’s game. It’s like playing pickup basketball.”

While Pippen is right to point out that Durant has far more power than he did during his time in the league, the Nets will still get to make the ultimate call about when, where and/or if they will trade the star forward. Durant is entering the first year of a four-year, $198 million contract extension he signed last August and does not have a no-trade clause, meaning that Brooklyn is not obligated to move the 33-year-old to his preferred destination.

Durant does reportedly have two ideal landing spots, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: Phoenix and Miami. However, the Nets have made clear that they don’t plan to do business with any team unless they receive two “All-Star caliber talents” and a bevy of picks in return, per SI’s Chris Mannix.

As a result of the hefty asking price, both sides have begun a waiting game with Durant reportedly “going dark” and neglecting to speak to the Nets. No timeline has been set as to when Brooklyn hopes to execute a trade.

More NBA Coverage: