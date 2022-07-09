Skip to main content
Jaden Ivey Leaves Summer League Game With Apparent Right Ankle Injury

Pistons guard Jaden Ivey suffered a right ankle injury halfway through the first quarter of Detroit’s summer league game against the Wizards on Saturday.

The team announced that the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA draft would not return to the contest. Ivey suffered the injury when he was fouled while shooting a three pointer. When he came down, it appeared that Ivey rolled his ankle. However, he managed to hit his free throws before limping off the court and heading to the locker room.

Through five minutes of action, Ivey finished with 11 points that included 6-of-6 from the free throw line and two assists. 

In his summer league debut against the Trail Blazers on Friday, Ivey finished with 20 points, six assists and six rebounds. Ivey was also able to show off his length and speed and disrupt passing lanes in Portland’s offense.

