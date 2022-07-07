Kevin Durant Has ‘Gone Dark’ Since Trade Request, per Report

Since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets last Thursday, he’s reportedly “gone dark” in regards to speaking with other basketball players and team personnel, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

“Since he requested a trade, there’s been numerous stars that I’ve spoken to, numerous stars that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain to see if he would consider other avenues, just want to get a sense of what he’s thinking—KD’s going dark,” Haynes said on his Posted Up podcast. “He’s not talking to anybody. Not answering anybody’s phone calls, not responding to texts. The only time you see him get out into the sunlight is when he responds on Twitter, and he’s not saying anything much on there.”

The NBA analyst said that the 12-time All-Star has kept his discussions solely with his inner circle as he awaits to figure out his new destination.

It was previously reported that Durant had two ideal landing spots: the Heat and the Suns. No teams have publicly said they are interested in picking up Durant.

More NBA Coverage: