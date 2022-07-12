Skip to main content
Texans Unveil New ‘Battle Red’ Helmet for the 2022 Season (Photos)

The Texans unveiled their new “Battle Red” helmets Tuesday via Twitter and announced they will debut the new look on November 3. It’s unclear if they’ll only wear the new helmets just once. 

The helmets appear to be a metallic red and it’s a refreshing change from Houston’s typical dark blue helmets used in every uniform set they have. Texans Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, wide receiver Brandon Cooks, defensive lineman Roy Lopez and quarterback Davis Mills all commented on Twitter and appear thrilled with the choice. 

The entire roster will get the pleasure of donning the shiny new helmets Week 9 against the Eagles for a Thursday night matchup in Houston. 

The Texans finished 2021 with a 4–13 record and missed out on the postseason for the second year in a row. Hopefully the new look will give them some luck as they look to become a formidable team in the AFC South. 

