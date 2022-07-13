Jaromír Jágr Jokes About Return to NHL During Free Agency Frenzy

The NHL’s free agency frenzy began Wednesday afternoon, as players signed with teams at a rapid pace. One available player, though, is still looking for a match.

Jaromír Jágr, the 50-year-old legend who played in the NHL up until 2018, joked on social media that he is still looking for a new team.

“NHL GMs- I am also free agent, once again. 6,3 265…50 years old, slow, but strong and good hands. Can bring experience and like to play only home games. Call me anytime,” he wrote.

The ageless Jágr spent 24 seasons combined in the NHL playing for nine different teams. He currently sits No. 2 all-time in points, No. 4 in goals scored and games played, and No. 5 in assists, among other records.

Since 2018, Jágr has spent his time as the owner for his hometown HC Kladno in the Czech Republic, where he also began his professional career in the late 1980s. And as owner, he lets himself play in the club’s home games, having scored eight goals in 43 games last year.

If he could somehow get back into the NHL for two more years, Jágr would tie Chris Chelios and Gordie Howe for the most seasons by an NHL player with 26.

