Kevin Durant, Dak Prescott and Ronald Acuña Jr. on Today's SI Feed

Patrick Mahomes Brilliantly Works Around NFL Rules for Appearing in Beer Commercials

Also in Traina Thoughts: Joey Votto channels George Costanza; HBO causes headache for LeBron; Dak Prescott teaches kids his signature move and more.

1. In one of the more archaic and nonsensical rules in sports, NFL players are not allowed to appear in commercials or advertisements drinking beer or directly endorse a beer. In fact, NFL players were only allowed to have their likeness appear in beer ads beginning in 2019.

However, Coors Light and Patrick Mahomes have found a way around this detail. A clever new commercial with the star quarterback dropped Tuesday and immediately acknowledges that Mahomes cannot endorse the alcoholic product.

However, the spot isn’t for Coors Light beer. It is for an actual Coors light. As in a flashlight. But the branding for Coors Light was prominent and aggressive throughout the one-minute ad, accomplishing just what the beer company wanted.

The commercial also features some of the signature promo lines that Coors uses in its beer commercials, describing the flashlight as, “high-quality steel so it feels as cold as the Rocky Mountains.”

Remember, Patrick Mahomes would like you to buy a Coors light, not a Coors Light.

2. Reds first baseman Joey Votto prepared for his team’s game against the Yankees on Tuesday by paying tribute the team’s former assistant to the traveling secretary.

3. LeBron got screwed by his own company on Tuesday. In a promo for the next edition of The Shop, James was shown talking about Brittney Griner and said, “Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’”

Naturally, LeBron haters went on the attack over the quote. Why someone at The Shop would use that quote as a hot soundbite with no context in a promo is baffling. Yes, you’ll get attention for the show, but you’re also going to cause a total s---storm for the show’s star.

LeBron ended up tweeting a clarification of his comment, but by then, the damage was done.

4. You know it's the dog days of summer (no pun intended) when this is what’s going on during First Take.

5. Fun video here of Dak Prescott teaching a group of kids his signature hip thrust move.

6. The latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN NBA reporter Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst talks about his experience of going viral after a clip of him speculating about a possible Jazz trade on First Take went viral. Did he know Rudy Gobert was going to be traded when he talked about Utah’s “strange” trade of Royce O’Neale? Did producers say anything to him during his lengthy segment? What was his reaction when Gobert did get traded? Did he have a favorite meme?

Windhorst also discusses his relationship with LeBron James, the one question he’d like to ask LeBron, the one question he'd like to ask Kevin Durant, whether he feels competitive with Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania and much more.

Following Windhorst is the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York. Jimmy and Sal discuss Jimmy’s hatred of the hot-dog-eating contest, college realignment in college football, Kevin Durant’s trade request and Jimmy’s day trying New Haven, Conn.’s very overrated pizza.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Live Aid took place on this date in 1985, which means this is a good time to remember the best performance of that historic day.

