Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Atlantic League Game Ends With Controversial Call, Descends Into Chaos

An Wednesday night Atlantic League game between the Lancaster Barnstormers and the High Point Rockers ended in a scuffle on the field between both teams and the umpires.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Rockers tried to end the inning on a double play, but the first base umpire P.J. McConville called the batter safe at first. First baseman Logan Morrison threw the baseball and his glove in frustration with the call. 

Because the runner was safe, another runner was able to score to allow the Barnstormers to win the game 3–2 in extra innings. 

As the Barnstormers celebrated on the field with Gatorade buckets galore, Morrison and a few of the Rockers coaches argued with the on-field umpires.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Umpire Nate Caldwell’s shoe fell off and he threw it in anger as Lancaster manager Ross Peeples tried to hold Morrison back. More players and umpires got involved in the on-field scuffle as well. Morrison and Peeples were both ejected by the three-man umpire crew.

At the end of the arguments, both teams stood around the right field gate as the umpires left the field.

The Atlantic League is set to conduct an investigation on the situation beginning on Thursday. 

More Baseball Coverage:

Daily Cover: A ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Got Addicted to Heroin and Lost Everything—Even His Teeth. The Internet Saved Him. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 14, 2022; Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico; Mallory Pugh (9) of the United States scores the second goal past Costa Rica goalkeeper Noelia Bermudez (1) during a semifinal against Costa Rica in the 2022 CONCACAF Championship soccer match at University Stadium.
Soccer

USWNT Advances to Concacaf Women’s Championship Final

The team extended its shutout streak in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches to 32 games.

By Associated Press6 minutes ago
The WWE logo on a flag at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Conn.
Wrestling

Report: WWE ‘Raw’ Could Be Rated TV-14 for First Time Since 2008

The promotion’s flagship show hasn’t held that rating since its Ruthless Aggression Era.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer3 hours ago
hoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) celebrates a play against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
NBA

Report: Suns Match Pacers’ Max Offer Sheet for Deandre Ayton

The former No. 1 pick is reportedly staying in Phoenix.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Serena Williams (USA) returns a shot during her first round match against Harmony Tan (FRA) at 2022 Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Serena Williams Enters Tournament Amid Retirement Speculation

The 23-time Grand Slam winner just came off a stint at Wimbledon after not playing for a year.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Jul 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) pitches in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field.
Play
MLB

Rockies’ Kyle Freeland Was Not Thrilled About Early Exit

The Colorado pitcher was very heated about leaving the game early.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
corey seager (1)
MLB

Corey Seager Joins Finalized 2022 Home Run Derby Field

The field is set for this year’s Dodger Stadium dinger fest.

By Nick Selbe2 hours ago
Marquette King
NFL

Marquette King Goes Into Detail on Raiders Release in 2018

The former All-Pro punter believes the franchise releasing him was based off “hate.”

By Wilton Jackson2 hours ago
New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) walks off the field after the game.
Play
NFL

Report: Vikings, Bucs Interested in TE Kyle Rudolph

The two-time Pro Bowler could potentially reunite with his former team in Minnesota.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago