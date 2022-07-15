An Wednesday night Atlantic League game between the Lancaster Barnstormers and the High Point Rockers ended in a scuffle on the field between both teams and the umpires.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Rockers tried to end the inning on a double play, but the first base umpire P.J. McConville called the batter safe at first. First baseman Logan Morrison threw the baseball and his glove in frustration with the call.

Because the runner was safe, another runner was able to score to allow the Barnstormers to win the game 3–2 in extra innings.

As the Barnstormers celebrated on the field with Gatorade buckets galore, Morrison and a few of the Rockers coaches argued with the on-field umpires.

Umpire Nate Caldwell’s shoe fell off and he threw it in anger as Lancaster manager Ross Peeples tried to hold Morrison back. More players and umpires got involved in the on-field scuffle as well. Morrison and Peeples were both ejected by the three-man umpire crew.

At the end of the arguments, both teams stood around the right field gate as the umpires left the field.

The Atlantic League is set to conduct an investigation on the situation beginning on Thursday.

More Baseball Coverage:

Daily Cover: A ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Got Addicted to Heroin and Lost Everything—Even His Teeth. The Internet Saved Him.