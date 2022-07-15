The Media Is Getting to Phil Mickelson, and It’s Just Too Bad

1. Never let ’em see you sweat.

That cliché couldn’t be more true when it comes to an athlete and the media. If reporters see an athlete starting to crack, that’s a win for the reporters. And it seems Phil Mickelson is starting to crack.

Mickelson got fed up after being bombarded with questions about LIV Golf at the British Open on Thursday and told a reporter to “let it go.”

Specifically, questions about Mickelson, who won the British Open in 2013, being asked not to attend the annual Champions dinner attended by all past tournament winners, got to the 52-year-old.

“The R&A contacted me a couple weeks before and said, ‘Look, we don't think it’s a great idea you go, but if you want to, you can,’” said Mickelson. “I just didn’t want to make a big deal about it, so I said, ‘fine.’ We both kind of agreed that it would be best if I didn’t.”

It wasn’t just Mickelson telling a reporter to let it go, but it was the way he said it and the expression on his face. A nerve was hit.

There’s nothing like someone saying they couldn’t be happier while looking completely miserable.

The truth is, Phil should be happy because LIV reportedly paid him $200 million to join their league or company or organization or whatever it’s called. He should also be happy because LIV’s money allowed him to clear up whatever financial issues he had from allegedly making a few too many wagers.

Having to deal with a slew of questions about LIV, and all the surrounding issues that come with playing on the LIV tour, every now and then is a small annoyance and Mickelson should handle it better.

With reports coming out this week that LIV golfers were treated like second-class citizens at the British Open, Mickelson should’ve understood that the media was going to hammer that subject. Telling people to “let it go” just ensures that they will continue on that line of questioning to make you sweat.

2. This in-game interview conducted by SNY reporter Steve Gelbs with a Cubs fan about a cup snake is a must-watch. Great questions by Gelb, great energy from the fan.

3. Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas lost a tooth in the middle of a play at second base last night. Like, the tooth went flying right out of his mouth after he took a helmet to his face.

4. If you are a sports bettor, just remember one thing: Nobody knows anything and there is no such thing as an “expert.”

5. Shaq, Luka Dončić and Goran Dragić partying in Croatia and combining their basketball moves with dance moves seems like a good time.

6. My guest on this week's SI Media Podcast this week is author, reporter and podcast host James Andrew Miller. Topics covered during our conversation include The Washington Post’s recent feature article on Adam Schefter, Matthew Berry leaving ESPN, where the Big Ten football media rights deals stand, LIV golf and much more.

Following Miller, Sal Licata joins me for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, we discuss my review of the upcoming Derek Jeter docuseries on ESPN, the Zach Wilson “scandal” and the recent passing of Tony Sirico from The Sopranos. I also read recent Apple reviews to close out the show.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Reports came out early on Thursday that WWE would be switching from PG-rated programming to TV14-rated programming. Those reports were not true, and the company is sticking with PG. It’s a damn shame, too, because I was already looking forward to content like this.

